Vegan kids who seek food from meat-eating families may lack nutrition or crave the forbidden, say experts

Children whose families have implemented vegan diets in their homes have been seeking playdates with children of meat-eaters so they can try food they can't get at home, according to a recent article in The Daily Mail.

A mother told the publication that it's "insane" watching children with restricted diets come to her house and "never stop eating" the forbidden foods.

She said these children aren't interested in vegan food when they come to visit.

Kelly Springer, a mother and registered dietitian in Skaneateles, New York, told Fox News Digital that a child between the ages of 4 and 8 needs about 19 grams of protein per day — but that number more than doubles between the ages of 9 to 13 and increases again from ages 14 to 18.

Depending on the children's ages and how active they are, "they may even need more protein," she said.

"And the reason it's important to have these conversations is that animal protein contains all nine essential amino acids, which means it's a complete protein."

The problem with plant protein, Springer said, is that "most plant protein isn't complete on its own. So, it needs to be paired together."

Courtney Cantrell, a Boca Raton, Florida, psychologist who specializes in child and adolescent therapy, told Fox News Digital that restricting a certain food "does sometimes become something that is so desirable" that a child might be inclined to seek it out simply because it's "taboo."

"Could there be a greater level of inclination to want to consume that because their peers are doing so? Absolutely," Cantrell said.

Another reason kids on vegan diets might want to sneak meat is because they're lacking proper nutrition, Springer said.

A child on a true vegan diet, Springer said, "could be lacking in several vitamins and minerals, and this is because the animal is going to give us zinc, vitamin B-12, calcium and, potentially, vitamin D."

These nutrients are "very important" for the immune system, Springer said.

"Deficiencies – or some deficiencies – are very, very likely with a vegan diet," she added.

‘A lot of misinformation’

Lauren Manaker, a mother and registered dietitian in Charleston, South Carolina, said she doesn't believe children who are sneaking meat into their diets are doing it because of any nutritional deficiencies.

Manaker told Fox News Digital there "certainly can be some advantages" for children on vegan diets, with some caveats.

"If a child is eating a vegan diet, but they're eating a lot of the plant-based options that are ultra-processed, they may not reap the same benefits as a child [who is] eating minimally processed, meat-free foods," Manaker said.

If she were to encounter a similar situation at her home with one of her children's friends wanting meat, Springer said she'd "love to be able to" provide it, "especially if it's a part of our dinner."

But, Springer said, she'd also want to know if there was a certain religious reason that the child wasn't allowed to consume meat.

"I think there's a lot of misinformation out there about animal protein," Springer said.

She believes it's important to educate parents about these misconceptions.

"I think the misinformation comes in the way of leading to heart disease and other diseases, cancers and things like that," Springer said.

"Children can follow a vegan diet safely" with some caveats, said one expert.

"Yes, we do have some deli meats and, potentially, pepperonis that have nitrates that could potentially be carcinogens. But we also have extremely beneficial proteins like eggs and fish and lean chicken that are helping to heal our bodies and give us what we need."

Manaker added, "Children can follow a vegan diet safely" as long as the parents are aware there could be "some nutritional gaps" that can be remedied with "proper supplementation."