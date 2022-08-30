Cheers to the US Open Tennis Championships with signature Honey Deuce cocktail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Open has been underway in New York, and some may be wondering about the pink drink that many spectators have been sipping.

The "Honey Deuce" is the signature cocktail of the tennis tournament.

Just as the Kentucky Derby has its mint julep, the U.S. Open has this vodka cocktail made with Grey Goose.

More than one million Honey Deuces will have been sold over the two weeks of tennis matches in Flushing, New York.

Here is the official recipe for Grey Goose Honey Deuce.

Ingredients

1.25 ounces Grey Goose vodka

3 ounces fresh lemonade

0.5 ounce raspberry liqueur

Garnish: frozen honeydew melon ball skewer

Instructions

Chill a Collins glass by placing it in either the refrigerator or the freezer or by filling it with ice water for five minutes.

Remove Collins glass from refrigerator/freezer and fill it with ice.

Measure and add vodka to Collins glass.

Top with the fresh lemonade.

Measure and add the raspberry liqueur.

Garnish with a skewer of one melon ball or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls.

(Note: place honeydew melon in the freezer before using the melon baller.)

Grey Goose has also launched a limited-time canned version of the Honey Deuce for residents of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Available throughout the tournament via Cocktail Courier, the canned Honey Deuce features the names of previous tournament winners, mirroring the famed commemorative cup in which the iconic pink cocktail is served at the stadium.

The U.S. Open continues until Sept. 11, 2022.