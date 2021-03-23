Names of Queen Elizabeth's new dogs revealed: report

P-aww.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly inspired to name her two new dogs after a person and place she holds dear.

The British monarch, 94, is calling new dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Fergus, and her new corgi Muick, The Sun reports. According to the outlet, Fergus was named in honor of the queen’s maternal uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed in action in World War I.

Muick (pronounced "Mick") was inspired by Loch Muick, a lake at Her Majesty’s Balmoral Castle in the Scottish highlands. A popular place for the royals to picnic and walk at the estate, Queen Elizabeth was reportedly seen at the freshwater lake last year.

"Both name choices are extremely poignant and dear to the Queen," a source told the Sun. "Loch Muick is one of her favorite places on the Balmoral estate and the loss of Uncle Fergus in the First World War is still honored by the family."

When the Queen Mother wed in 1923, she laid her bouquet at grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in tribute to her late brother – a tradition that royal brides have followed to the modern day, per Hello!

On March 5, it was confirmed that the puppies joined the royal family. The dogs were said to be a comfort to Queen Elizabeth while Prince Philip recovered from heart surgery, and before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired worldwide.

Fergus and Muick reportedly join Candy, another dorgi owned by Elizabeth. The new puppies were reportedly gifted to the 94-year-old monarch, and are believed to be the queen’s first not descended from Susan, the corgi she received for her 18th birthday in 1944.

The family continued to breed dogs from Susan’s lineage, with Elizabeth owning at least 30 Pembroke Welsh corgis descended from her through the years. Whisper, the last of the royal line, passed away in October 2018.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.