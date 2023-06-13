Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Cat-tastic! This feline is so big he plays with dog toys, says his loving owner

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
fat cat in Canada

Pet owner Laura Kay and her cat, Dexter, above right. Kay's cat is part Serval, a wild cat from the African savannah, and he's the size of an adult male bobcat – so big that he uses a gallon tub for a litterbox and plays with dog toys. (Laura Kay/SWNS)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Fat cat – See how big this woman's beloved pet grew to be – you won't believe it! Continue reading…

'Show me the moon' – Irish actor and writer Roma Downey's special connection to her father has to do with looking up to the sky. Continue reading…

‘Core question’ – Here's what one app developer and CEO says we should definitely be asking regarding AI. Continue reading…

Faith and AI, Alex Jones Hallow app creator

Alex Jones, CEO of the Catholic faith app Hallow, says we must be responsible and careful with AI technologies — and shares why.  (iStock/Spirit Juice Studios)

Big catch – See what one Kansas fisherman bagged during a lake-fishing excursion. (Hint, it has four wheels!) Continue reading…

Gallon a day? – How much water is beneficial and safe when it comes to weight loss and fitness goals? Continue reading…

Barbie babies – Check out this new trend for naming little ones, based on an iconic doll and her friends. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – New Q&A can't be missed! Continue reading…

Dana Perino and Ainsley Earhardt

Dana Perino's series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers fun and revealing insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of "Fox and Friends." (Fox News)

Backyard frolic - Check out these adorable baby foxes caught on a Ring camera playing and snacking. Watch video…

Listen up - How to make Siri pay attention on your devices. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! Not just one puzzle — check out multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.