How to make Siri listen to you longer on iPhone and iPad

I have a love /hate relationship with Siri. It shouldn't be so complicated and sure shouldn't sound like we need couples counseling. Unfortunately, this dysfunctional relationship I share with my iPhone's virtual assistant is systematic and widespread.

The biggest problem, besides living rent-free within my phone, is that Siri rarely waits for me to finish my thought or request before rushing off to find a partial solution. Not sure if it's just trying to prove to me that it's a hard worker or maybe it can't stand the sound of my voice and wants to get away. Either way, if Siri is cutting you off and you've had enough of its diva personality, we have a solution for you.

How to make Siri listen longer

Manually press the side or home button

All you have to do is hold down the button on the right side of your phone for as long as it takes to complete your sentence, and Siri will keep listening until you release your finger. Genius, right?

Set Siri's pause time

For all you hands-free "Hey Siri" folks out there, don't think we've forgotten about you. We've got a hidden setting that'll make Siri wait for you to finish speaking. That's right; we're giving you the power to control Siri's listening time. Who's the boss now, huh?

How to make Siri listen longer in handsfree mode

Here's how to do it:

Open up the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and scroll down to Accessibility and tap it

Scroll down and tap Siri, and then under Siri Pause Time, change the Default to Longer or Longest (Essentially, Longer denotes a longer duration than the default setting, while Longest suggests the maximum available duration)

Follow these exact steps to enable a more patient Siri on your iPad as well. If you ever get bored with your newfound control over Siri, you can always change the wait duration again. It's that easy.

Kurt's key takeaways

So go ahead and give it a try. Talk Siri's ear off if you want. We won't judge. Just know that you're now in charge, and Siri will listen as long as you need. I guess we can skip the couples counseling after all.

Have you experienced Siri cutting you off mid-sentence? Share your frustrations and success stories with us by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

