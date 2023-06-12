Drinking a gallon of water per day: Does it really help with weight loss and fitness?

There’s a widespread belief that drinking a gallon of water a day can help with weight loss and muscle building.

Fitness professionals and amateurs have long recommended drinking a gallon of water – or 128 fluid ounces. There are first-person articles, blogs, videos and photo series documenting body transformations that have reportedly yielded both internal and external results.

People have shared their water-drinking challenges on such image-focused social media platforms as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

Water bottle manufacturers are also producing half-gallon and gallon jugs with plastic or steel as American consumers increasingly seek hydration aids.

While many people are upping their water intake in the hope of banishing unwanted fat and enhancing muscle tone, there are limitations in terms of what H20 can do for fitness.

Here’s what two doctors and a dietitian nutritionist have to say about the benefits of drinking a gallon of water per day — and the realistic expectations people should have before they attempt to increase their water intake.

‘Water intake helps boost metabolism’

Dr. Kevin Huffman, a physician from Vermilion, Ohio, told Fox News Digital that drinking a gallon of water per day has health benefits that can aid weight loss and fitness goals — but the practice has limits.

"Water intake helps boost metabolism while keeping you hydrated throughout the day," Huffman said. "Also, consistent hydration helps you feel satiated for longer parts of the day, reducing your food consumption and facilitating weight loss."

Huffman, who is also CEO and founder of Ambari Nutrition, a medical weight loss supplement company, advises that people "listen" to their bodies and "drink water when thirsty."

"People who are physically active and those who live in hotter climates will require more water as they'll tend to experience thirst more frequently," he said.

"During colder seasons, be sure to keep up your water intake by consuming hot beverages like green tea, bone broth and vegetable soup."

"Drinking water alone won't help maximize weight loss."

While some may want to try drinking a gallon of water daily to aid their weight loss or fitness journeys, Huffman said most people are fine drinking roughly two liters of water each day — the eight-cup rule — which is equivalent to half a gallon or 8 eight-ounce cups.

"Drinking water alone won't help maximize weight loss," Huffman warned. "You'll still need to eat healthfully, exercise regularly and have healthy sleep patterns."

What about ‘water intoxication’?

Drinking excessive amounts of water in a short amount of time could result in hyponatremia, which is a rare life-threatening condition colloquially known as "water intoxication."

Hyponatremia occurs when sodium levels (AKA electrolytes) in the blood are below normal, usually when someone consumes too much fluid, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Sodium is a mineral that aids muscle contraction and hydration, balances blood acidity and pressure, regulates nerve function and rebuilds damaged tissue.

How much is too much? A hyponatremia article from MedicalNews Today reports that prior limited studies have found that symptoms of water intoxication can happen if someone drinks three to four liters of water in a short period or drinks at least two quarts of water per hour.

"Drinking a gallon of water each day is unlikely to result in hyponatremia, as long as you're drinking the water gradually over the course of the day," said Huffman.

"Drinking excessive amounts of water within a short time period can overburden your kidneys and result in toxicity."

Having a sodium level blood reading below 135 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L) is considered lower than normal, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Signs of hyponatremia include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurred vision, mental status changes, muscle tremors and cramps, psychosis, seizures, increased salivation, diarrhea, hyperpyrexia and anhidrosis.

Water and weight loss: How to get a metabolic boost from H20

Kimberly Gomer, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist from Miami, Florida, who holds a master's in nutrition and works as a director of nutrition at Body Beautiful Miami, a body contouring facility, told Fox News Digital there’s "evidenced-based research" that suggests water can provide "a metabolic boost for weight loss."

Drinking two cups of cold water before each meal on an empty stomach is a move that appears to be a metabolic booster, according to Gomer.

"Cold water is better than room or hot because the body will need to use energy to get the cold water to room temperature," said Gomer.

"Water alone — not other fluids — has been shown to have the most positive weight loss benefit. It also fills a person up and helps them be more mindful right before a meal."

Wwater makes up about 50% to 70% of a person’s body weight, Gomer added.

Who might need more water?

Some people may need to drink more water than others to optimize their health.

"The body’s water requirement for health needs to be evaluated based on each person’s physical health and lifestyle," said Gomer.

"For those people with congestive heart failure or end-stage kidney disease, their doctor may restrict their water and other fluid intake because their body cannot process these fluids correctly," she continued.

Health conditions that may require higher water intake include bladder infections or kidney stones, said Gomer. Women who are pregnant or nursing may also require more water.

Temporary ailments that cause fever, vomiting, or diarrhea will also require more fluids and electrolytes for recovery.

Gomer said the National Academy of Medicine, an independent medical science nonprofit, has a current water intake recommendation suggesting that "healthy men" should drink about 13 cups of water per day and "healthy women" should drink nine cups per day.

"This does not take into account height and weight, which may change the requirement," Gomer noted. "Think a five-foot person compared to a five-foot-nine-inch person."

"The body depends on water to survive. Every cell, tissue and organ in your body depends on water to function properly," said Gomer.

"Water helps regulate body temperature, assists in getting rid of waste (via urination, perspiration and bowel movements), lubricates and cushions joints, and protects sensitive tissues."

Inadequate water intake can lead to mild or severe dehydration, which could include feelings of thirst, fatigue, dizziness, headache, fast heart rate, fainting and other undesirable symptoms. In rare or extreme cases, dehydration can cause death.

"Your water intake is probably adequate if you rarely feel thirsty and your urine is a very light yellow," said Gomer.

‘Would require more solid scientific backing’

Dr. Lushun Wang of Singapore, an orthopedic surgeon within Singapore’s National University Health System and a senior consultant at the Arete Ortho Centre, told Fox News Digital that "the idea of drinking a gallon of water per day for maximum weight loss or fitness would require more solid scientific backing."

He said drinking water doesn’t directly burn fat, but weight loss seekers and athletes can see weight management benefits from feeling fuller and "reducing overall caloric intake," aiding digestion, cushioning joints and improving flexibility and strength.

"Engaging in exercise or any activity that makes you sweat will require you to drink extra water to compensate for the fluid loss," said Wang.

"An extra 1.5 to 2.5 cups should suffice for short bouts of exercise, but intense exercise lasting more than an hour will require more."

"Similarly, in hotter climates or during the summer, your body sweats more to cool down, requiring more water to make up for the water loss," he continued.