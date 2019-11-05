Cat in Houston goes viral by letting other cats free to roam around shelter

A 7-year-old cat currently available for adoption at the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston is causing mischief and his rebellious nature is going viral.

Quilty, named after a character in Vladimir Nabokov's novel, "Lolita," got into trouble after repeatedly letting the other cats out of their rooms and into the shelter lobby.

"Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame," the shelter wrote in a Oct. 29 Facebook post. "Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day."

Since then, the shelter has been inundated with potential homes for Quilty.

The antics have reached more than 135,000 people on Twitter.

"We're pretty floored and excited about the response we've received on Quilty's antics," Jennifer Hopkins with Friends for Life told Chron.com. "He's an awesome cat. Our cats live in free roam cat rooms (the rooms that Quilty opens the doors in) and people are welcome to come visit with the cats whenever we're open."