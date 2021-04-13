Cardi B teams up with Reebok for first apparel collection

Cardio with Cardi B?

The Grammy-winning rapper is expanding her partnership with Reebok for her first-ever apparel collection, and fans are celebrating the range of inclusive sizes.

The sportswear brand and singer announced the Summertime Fine collection on Monday, a range of women’s activewear clothing inspired by 90’s fashion and the star’s memories of the Coney Island boardwalk. The line was a natural step forward for Cardi B and Reebok, as the two have previously partnered on sneakers, Fashionista reports.

The sporty crop tops, bodysuits and leggings are body-conscious by design, and the rapper explained why she wants everybody to feel beautiful in the clothes.

"I want to let y’all know these Reebok fits are designed to snatch you in. They are really tight around the stomach to try to give some shape," Cardi B tweeted on Monday. "Also the tight are made to smooth out cellulites. I love a nice figure so I try to make something happen no matter what size you are."

All pieces from the Summertime Fine line will be available in sizes 2XS to 4X, and drop online on April 23, per the outlet.

On Twitter, many commenters thanked Cardi for releasing the line in a wide range of sizes.

"I know you'll never see this but I wanted to say thank you," one waxed poetic. "As soon as I saw the ad I cried. I've always wanted the cute celeb collab clothes but no one ever had any my size. It's so hard being a bigger girl and finding super cute stuff. Thank you!"

"You're amazing," another agreed. "Thanks for being considerate. Was already worried about me not finding my size."