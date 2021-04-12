Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fitness + Well-being
Published

Woman loses 118 pounds with online rock dance class during pandemic

Su Morgan naturally lost over 100 pounds over the course of a year

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
New study reveals regular exercise can help protect from severe coronavirus complications Video

New study reveals regular exercise can help protect from severe coronavirus complications

Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts ahead of the release of her new book 'Make America Healthy Again.'

A woman in England might want to rock and roll all night (and party every day) after losing over 100 pounds by rocking out with an online dance class during the pandemic.

At her heaviest, Su Morgan weighed 259 pounds and would drink two liters of Dr. Pepper a day, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. A single mother of four, Morgan would rely on takeout and quick snacks to fuel her busy days.

Su Morgan weighed 259 pounds at her heaviest.

Su Morgan weighed 259 pounds at her heaviest. (SWNS)

The Birmingham, West Midlands woman investigated gastric bypass surgery when she almost tipped the scales at 260 pounds, but doctors said she’d need to lose weight naturally before they could operate.

TEXAS MAN SETS RECORD, RUNS FROM DISNEYLAND TO DISNEY WORLD FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES AWARENESS: 'SURREAL'

Committed to making a change, Morgan revamped her diet and fell in love with a virtual fitness class called "Rock Fit," an online aerobics program set to heavy metal rock music.

In March 2020, Morgan started tuning into the class at least five days a week. Over the course of a year, she lost 118 pounds.

The mom of four said she would rely on takeout and quick snacks to fuel her busy days.

The mom of four said she would rely on takeout and quick snacks to fuel her busy days. (SWNS)

"I found the rock aerobics class during lockdown and I fell in love," the 40-year-old told SWNS of her fitness journey. "It's the most fun I've ever had exercising and I would be dripping in sweat afterward. I do a lot for other people and I thought it was finally time I did something for myself."

"I would pick easy dinners like pizza, chips and my portion sizes were always huge," Morgan recalled of her old habits. "I could easily drink two liters of Dr. Pepper a day, followed by a sharing bag of crisps as a snack."

"I love rock music and attending Download Festival," Morgan said, explaining that her secret to success was finding a workout program she was passionate about.  

"I love rock music and attending Download Festival," Morgan said, explaining that her secret to success was finding a workout program she was passionate about.   (SWNS)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Mom to four daughters Aylssa, 14, Phoebe, 11, Taylor, 9, and Sophie, 3, Morgan said her secret to success was finding a workout program she was passionate about.

"I love rock music and attending Download Festival," she explained. "The [Rock Fit] class is not available in my city so I was really lucky it was streamed online."

"I'm really proud of myself and hopefully I can inspire others to do the same."

"I'm really proud of myself and hopefully I can inspire others to do the same." (SWNS)

"I was still eating the things I loved, just small portions," she added. "I can't believe I did it all on my own and the weight was dropping away."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Feeling better than ever at 141 pounds, Morgan is not long pursuing gastric bypass surgery but hopes to have a tummy tuck to remove the excess skin on her belly following the major weight loss.

"I love and hate my body now," she shared. "I hate looking at my saggy tummy so much but I know it's because I've worked really hard."

"I'm really proud of myself and hopefully I can inspire others to do the same."

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.