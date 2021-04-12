Woman loses 118 pounds with online rock dance class during pandemic

A woman in England might want to rock and roll all night (and party every day) after losing over 100 pounds by rocking out with an online dance class during the pandemic.

At her heaviest, Su Morgan weighed 259 pounds and would drink two liters of Dr. Pepper a day, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. A single mother of four, Morgan would rely on takeout and quick snacks to fuel her busy days.

The Birmingham, West Midlands woman investigated gastric bypass surgery when she almost tipped the scales at 260 pounds, but doctors said she’d need to lose weight naturally before they could operate.

Committed to making a change, Morgan revamped her diet and fell in love with a virtual fitness class called "Rock Fit," an online aerobics program set to heavy metal rock music.

In March 2020, Morgan started tuning into the class at least five days a week. Over the course of a year, she lost 118 pounds.

"I found the rock aerobics class during lockdown and I fell in love," the 40-year-old told SWNS of her fitness journey. "It's the most fun I've ever had exercising and I would be dripping in sweat afterward. I do a lot for other people and I thought it was finally time I did something for myself."

"I would pick easy dinners like pizza, chips and my portion sizes were always huge," Morgan recalled of her old habits. "I could easily drink two liters of Dr. Pepper a day, followed by a sharing bag of crisps as a snack."

Mom to four daughters Aylssa, 14, Phoebe, 11, Taylor, 9, and Sophie, 3, Morgan said her secret to success was finding a workout program she was passionate about.

"I love rock music and attending Download Festival," she explained. "The [Rock Fit] class is not available in my city so I was really lucky it was streamed online."

"I was still eating the things I loved, just small portions," she added. "I can't believe I did it all on my own and the weight was dropping away."

Feeling better than ever at 141 pounds, Morgan is not long pursuing gastric bypass surgery but hopes to have a tummy tuck to remove the excess skin on her belly following the major weight loss.

"I love and hate my body now," she shared. "I hate looking at my saggy tummy so much but I know it's because I've worked really hard."

"I'm really proud of myself and hopefully I can inspire others to do the same."