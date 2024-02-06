Expand / Collapse search
Canceled tribal chief who was face of NFL Redskins provokes support

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Redskins logo

Blackfoot chief John Two Guns White Calf, left, who served as the inspiration for the Washington Redskins logo (right), which represented the NFL franchise on the field form 1972 to 2020. The franchise's original logo from its founding in 1932 was inspired by Lenni Lenape chief Tammany, dubbed "The Patron Saint of America" by the Founding Fathers and the generation that fought the American Revolution.  (Getty Images)

FIGHTING BACK – White Calf, the canceled tribal chief and face of the Redskins, has generated new support nationwide. Continue reading...

MAD MARKET – This was the cost of an American home in the decade you were born. See part two of this two-part series. Continue reading...

MOB WIFE WEAR – A New Jersey woman speaks out as the mob-wife style craze goes viral. Continue reading...

Sarah Arcuri mob wife aesthetic split

Sarah Arcuri, who posts under the handle @TheSweetPaisana, shares videos and photos of women who show off their best mob-wife-inspired looks with her on Intagram and TikTok.  (Sarah Arcuri/Instagram @TheSweetPaisana)

'SWIFTIE' STYLE – Check out these 5 Super Bowl essentials all Taylor Swift fans need for game day. Continue reading...

'CRY ME A COCKROACH' – If you recently suffered heartbreak, some zoos in America could help ease the pain through a bizarre tradition. Continue reading...

UNIQUE PUP – A Tennessee dog's unusual markings resemble a selfie. See the photos. Continue reading...

Lucy the dog

Lucy is a seven-year-old mixed breed who has spots that resemble herself.  (@selfie_pup/Cassidy Johnson)

TAILGATING QUIZ - Test your knowledge on food, football and more in this fun lifestyle quiz. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

