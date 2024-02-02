5 Super Bowl essentials all Taylor Swift fans need for game day

The Super Bowl is hosting more than just the Chiefs and the 49ers this year. Despite rumors flying around that it won’t happen, Taylor Swift is set to make an appearance in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce!

For all the Swifties out there tuning in or attending the game in-person, Amazon has a few items that can help you show your team spirit and your love for Taylor.

To ensure you have all your T-Swift fan gear delivered on time, consider signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Eras Football Sweatshirt $26.99

Take the eras tour to the Super Bowl with this Taylor Swift-themed NFL sweatshirt. Still show your team pride, but keep it themed to what the day is really about: supporting Taylor…and her boyfriend, of course.

"Go Taylors Boyfriend" Football T-Shirt $19.99 to $24.99

Since most Swifties will be rooting for the Chiefs, a Travis Kelce shirt is a must. Do away with the traditional 87 jersey while supporting your favorite team.

Swift 87 Arrowhead Earrings $13.29

To class up your outfit, these handmade, laser-engraved arrowhead earrings show your team spirit and are the perfect addition to any Super Bowl attire.

"Go Taylor's Boyfriend" Baby Romper $16.00

Every member of the family can be part of game day with this funny "Go Taylor’s Boyfriend" baby onesie. Choose from four different colors and sizes from newborn all the way to 24 months.

"In My Kelce Era" T-Shirt $24.99 to $26.99

No matter who you are, this unisex "In My Kelce Era" shirt combines the two best things of the day: Travis Kelce and T-Swift. Choose your favorite color and get ready for game day!