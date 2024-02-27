Canada pool forced to close temporarily after unexpected visitor crashes through window

A pool in Ontario, Canada was forced to close temporarily after an unexpected patron took a swim.

"This is a new one for us," Patti Funaro, director of culture and recreation for the town of LaSalle, Ontario, told Fox News Digital about the deer that entered the water.

LaSalle is located near Windsor, Ontario — which sits opposite Detroit, Michigan, on the Detroit River, along the U.S.-Canada boundary.

The Vollmer Centre Pool has been open since 2008 and had remained wildlife-free until this past weekend, she added.

"This is not something any of us have ever encountered before," said Funaro.

The bizarre incident began the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 25, the LaSalle Culture & Recreation Department wrote on its Facebook page.

"A deer crashed through a north glass window, off Laurier Parkway, near the hot tub," said the post.

A video of the deer leaping over a railing into the pool and going for a quick swim was posted on Facebook and shared dozens of times.

The deer was quickly removed from the pool area.

The pool re-opened on Monday, but pool officials quickly learned they had not gotten all the glass out of the pool area, despite "several hours" of vacuuming.

A person taking a swimming lesson stepped on a piece of glass on Monday, they said.

"It is difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool," officials said.

The pool was then closed for additional cleaning.

The pool re-opened on Tuesday, after scuba divers did an "extensive sweep" of the area.

The divers "advised administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation and programming beginning at 4:30 p.m. today," the LaSalle Culture & Recreation Department posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The hot tub, however, is still closed until further notice.

