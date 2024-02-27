Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odd News

Canada pool forced to close temporarily after unexpected visitor crashes through window

'This is a new one for us,' a representative from the town of LaSalle, Ontario, told Fox News Digital

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A pool in Ontario, Canada was forced to close temporarily after an unexpected patron took a swim.

"This is a new one for us," Patti Funaro, director of culture and recreation for the town of LaSalle, Ontario, told Fox News Digital about the deer that entered the water.

LaSalle is located near Windsor, Ontario — which sits opposite Detroit, Michigan, on the Detroit River, along the U.S.-Canada boundary. 

TEXAS WOMAN ORDERS POPPY FLOWERS, GETS FLOWERS SHAPED LIKE PUPPY INSTEAD: 'BEST MISTAKE EVER'

The Vollmer Centre Pool has been open since 2008 and had remained wildlife-free until this past weekend, she added. 

"This is not something any of us have ever encountered before," said Funaro. 

hole in window

A rogue deer crashed through a window (shown above) and went for a quick swim on Sunday, Feb. 25, at a pool in LaSalle, Ontario. (Town of LaSalle)

The bizarre incident began the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 25, the LaSalle Culture & Recreation Department wrote on its Facebook page. 

"A deer crashed through a north glass window, off Laurier Parkway, near the hot tub," said the post. 

FLORIDA WOMAN'S DOORBELL CAMERA CAPTURES MOMENT ALLIGATOR APPROACHES HER FRONT PORCH

A video of the deer leaping over a railing into the pool and going for a quick swim was posted on Facebook and shared dozens of times. 

The deer was quickly removed from the pool area.

White-tailed deer walking in a Minnesota field

The deer in question (not pictured) was captured on video jumping over a railing and going for a swim in the pool.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The pool re-opened on Monday, but pool officials quickly learned they had not gotten all the glass out of the pool area, despite "several hours" of vacuuming. 

A person taking a swimming lesson stepped on a piece of glass on Monday, they said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It is difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool," officials said. 

The pool was then closed for additional cleaning. 

picture of pool area

A representative from the town of LaSalle, Ontario, told Fox News Digital that the Vollmer Pool opened in 2008 — and had never had a deer incident like this before. (Town of LaSalle)

The pool re-opened on Tuesday, after scuba divers did an "extensive sweep" of the area.   

The divers "advised administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation and programming beginning at 4:30 p.m. today," the LaSalle Culture & Recreation Department posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hot tub, however, is still closed until further notice. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.