Florida woman's doorbell camera captures moment alligator approaches her front porch

A Florida woman discovered a surprise when she reviewed footage from her doorbell camera after it captured an uninvited visitor.

Lucia, from Wesley Chapel, said she did not regularly look back at the video recorded on her doorbell camera, but found a morning in June to be the exception.

"I initially got the Ring doorbell camera for dog poop bandits in my yard," Lucia, whose surname was not disclosed by Ring, said in a statement which was shared with Fox News Digital.

"I also receive a lot of motion alerts from cars and people walking by on the corner lot," she added.

"The reason why I did check it was because my dog barked while I was sleeping at 4:30 and when I woke up later, I looked to see what got her riled up," Lucia told a Ring representative.

Lucia was reportedly left in shock when she saw an alligator had been approaching her front door (See the video at the top of this article).

This was the first time Lucia had seen the alligator on her property, according to Ring.

After gator's appearance, Lucia started consistently reviewing the footage, looking out for the large reptile.

"I’ve been diligently checking it in those morning hours and up to about a week prior," Lucia added.

"No further sightings other than armadillos and possums."

Her neighborhood has several ponds close, including one behind her home and across the street, Lucia told Ring.

"The growing number of people living and recreating near water has led to a steady rise in the number of alligator-related complaints," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated online.

The organization has tips for people to follow: never feed an alligator, keep pets away from water’s edge, swim during the day and only in designated areas and keep your distance if you see an alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission "Living with Alligators" brochure.

Alligators are intimidating to those who may unexpectedly encounter them, but they play a large role in Florida's ecosystem.

"Alligators are an important part of Florida’s landscape and play a valuable role in the ecology of our state’s wetlands," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added.

"Alligators are predators and help keep other aquatic animal populations in balance," the organization added.