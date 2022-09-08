California man who was once a custodian is now the principal: 'You can change course'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'YOU CAN CHANGE COURSE' - Mike Huss is inspiring others after spending 14 years as janitor and 19 years as a teacher. Now, he's the new principal at Ione Elementary School in California. Continue reading…

'WILDLIFE CALL' - The Lake Worth Police Department in Texas recently posted body cam footage on social media showing the moment officers caught a feisty 3.5-foot alligator near an ATM at a bank. Here's what happened next. Continue reading…

LUCKY SHOT - Joshua Walker, a Louisiana basketball coach, said he's "never been more excited" in his life after breaking the world record for longest hoop shot ever from 113 feet, 6 inches away. Continue reading…

'CUTEST CANINE' - Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection dog for the TSA at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, has retired after 20 years of service along with his trainer. Continue reading…

STRONG OPPORTUNITY - A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits plus $47 per hour — even for those who are without a college degree. Continue reading…



SHOW ME THE MONEY - Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale, Virginia, thought he initially won $600 playing the 20X the Money lottery scratch-off game. Instead, he ended up taking home an enormous cash prize. Continue reading…

DITCHING CLASSROOMS - Homeschool.com editor-in-chief and mother of six Jamie Gaddy of Georgia, described the major increase in homeschooling interest across the nation plus offers five helpful homeschooling tips for back-to-school season. Continue reading…

FLAGS RAISED FOR 9/11 - Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worchester joins "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the organization has kept up an ongoing effort since 9/11 to raise American flags every single Tuesday in Freeport, Maine. Continue reading…

'A WIN-WIN' - America's high school students can get a jump on college and work through these growing programs. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Sept. 8, 1565, this Florida city – which is the oldest in North America – is settled by Spain. Continue reading…

TAILGATING QUIZ - How well do you know your facts about food, football and more? Test your knowledge…

BIKING ACROSS AMERICA - Bob Barnes, the man who was cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals, finally completes his journey after reaching Alaska and Hawaii. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - These grilled shrimp skewers featuring spicy olives makes for a tasty and simple dinner idea. Try the recipe…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION