California man who was once a custodian is now the principal: 'You can change course'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News


Mike Huss, principal of Ione Elementary School, enjoys biking to work and spending time with his family. (Photo courtesy Mike Huss)

'YOU CAN CHANGE COURSE' - Mike Huss is inspiring others after spending 14 years as janitor and 19 years as a teacher. Now, he's the new principal at Ione Elementary School in California. Continue reading…

'WILDLIFE CALL' - The Lake Worth Police Department in Texas recently posted body cam footage on social media showing the moment officers caught a feisty 3.5-foot alligator near an ATM at a bank. Here's what happened next. Continue reading…

LUCKY SHOT - Joshua Walker, a Louisiana basketball coach, said he's "never been more excited" in his life after breaking the world record for longest hoop shot ever from 113 feet, 6 inches away. Continue reading…

'CUTEST CANINE' - Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection dog for the TSA at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, has retired after 20 years of service along with his trainer. Continue reading…



Eebbers, 11, is a male Vizsla-Labrador mix who spent 10 years working as a passenger screening canine for the TSA at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. (Transportation Security Administration)

STRONG OPPORTUNITY - A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits plus $47 per hour — even for those who are without a college degree. Continue reading…

SHOW ME THE MONEY - Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale, Virginia, thought he initially won $600 playing the 20X the Money lottery scratch-off game. Instead, he ended up taking home an enormous cash prize. Continue reading…

DITCHING CLASSROOMS - Homeschool.com editor-in-chief and mother of six Jamie Gaddy of Georgia, described the major increase in homeschooling interest across the nation plus offers five helpful homeschooling tips for back-to-school season. Continue reading…

FLAGS RAISED FOR 9/11 - Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worchester joins "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the organization has kept up an ongoing effort since 9/11 to raise American flags every single Tuesday in Freeport, Maine. Continue reading…

Wreaths Across America director: The flag helped us get through 9/11 Video

'A WIN-WIN' - America's high school students can get a jump on college and work through these growing programs. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Sept. 8, 1565, this Florida city – which is the oldest in North America – is settled by Spain. Continue reading…

TAILGATING QUIZ - How well do you know your facts about food, football and more? Test your knowledge…

BIKING ACROSS AMERICA - Bob Barnes, the man who was cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals, finally completes his journey after reaching Alaska and Hawaii. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - These grilled shrimp skewers featuring spicy olives makes for a tasty and simple dinner idea. Try the recipe…

 

Try these spice shrimp and olive skewers for your next potluck dinner or cookout.  (Musco Family Olive Co.)

