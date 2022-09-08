Expand / Collapse search
New York company hiring high school graduates for up to $47 an hour

Harrison & Burrowes owner and COO shared a strong opportunity for high school grads

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
America's youth can ditch the college degree and make nearly six figures without it. 

A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits — even for those who are without a college degree. 

Graduates can be offered a full-time position, paying up to $47 an hour, after they complete a summer apprenticeship for the company.

COLLEGE DEGREE DOESN'T MEAN MORE MONEY: AMERICA'S CAREER COACH

Harrison & Burrowes owner and COO Chris DiStefano spoke with "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning about giving students without a college degree an opportunity to work full time. 

"College isn’t for everybody — and with the rising cost of tuition, we can provide a great opportunity for those folks that the path to college might not be the best path for them," he said. 

With a main office in Albany, New York, DiStefano said his company gives upcoming senior year students the opportunity to work up to 200 hours and complete a summer apprenticeship.

WHITE HOUSE TO BEGIN PAYING ITS INTERNS FOR THE FIRST TIME

From there, students can be offered a full-time position pending graduation. 

"When they come on, they can come on at 18 years old and make a steady wage and have a sustainable career going forward," he said. 

Is DiStefano optimistic about having a strong workforce? He said it is a challenge today to find qualified people. 

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HAVE A STRONG SHOT AT SUCCESS WITH CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION: ‘A WIN-WIN’

"We’re taking it very seriously and doing all the things on our end to make a sustainable future," he said. 

The construction company focuses on building, maintaining and repairing bridges at a competitive rate. 

The decision for high school graduates to forgo college can be made for many reasons.

However, in many cases, having a college degree has been shown to pay off in the long run.

"College isn’t for everybody — and with the rising cost of tuition, we can provide a great opportunity."

The U.S. Census Bureau’s "Fun Facts: Back-to-School" report found that "education paid off" for adult workers in 2020, as annual salaries rose with each education level: $32K (education below 9th grade); $39K (high school graduates and GED recipients); and $73K (those with a bachelor's degree from college).

American adults without a high school diploma and an education below 9th grade made nearly $32,000 per year, on average, while high school graduates and GED recipients made $39,000. 

College graduates with bachelor’s degrees made about $73,000.

Fox News Digital’s Cortney Moore contributed to this report. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 