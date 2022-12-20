California girl, 6, gets 'unicorn license' after sending letter to county: 'Would like your approval'

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (LADACC) in California is granting unicorn licenses to donors who give $25 or more, and it’s all thanks to one girl’s request.

In November, a girl named Madeline, 6, sent a letter to the department asking if she could own a unicorn, the LADACC reported in a tweet Dec. 6.

"Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one," Madeline wrote to the county.

"Please send me a letter in response."

The LADACC responded with a pre-approved unicorn license,, a heart-shaped license tag and a letter.

"Also, because they are indeed very rare to find, we gave her the unicorn pictured below as she continues her search," the LADACC wrote in its tweet.

The letter Madeline received noted that she must care for the unicorn in compliance with Los Angeles County Title 10, which outlines how stable-bound livestock should be tended.

The LADACC told Madeline she has to give her licensed unicorn access to sunlight, moonbeams, rainbows and biodegradable sparkles or glitter in addition to weekly feedings of watermelon and monthly horn polishings.

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," LADACC Director Marcia Mayeda wrote in response to Madeline.

"I commend your sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County," the letter continued.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (LACACF), a nonprofit established to support the LADACC, started a Madeline’s Magical Unicorn Fund so inspired donors can get a unicorn license and certificate of their own while providing funds that benefit animals in need.

Mayeda told Fox News Digital Madeline's Magical Unicorn Fund was launched Dec. 16.

"There was so much public support and goodwill about [the issuance of] the unicorn license to Madeline, and we felt people would like a way to honor her love for animals because we received so many letters and comments of support," Mayeda wrote in a Dec. 20 email.

Mayeda said the agency received "many requests for unicorn licenses" from people who want to give them as gifts.

"So, it seemed a good way for people to personally participate in this activity, while supporting the care of animals at our County animal care centers," Mayeda wrote in reference to Madeline's Magical Unicorn Fund.

Special unicorn licenses and certificates will be sent to donors who contribute at least $25, according to the LACACF’s website.

Charitable programs the LACAC operates include a "Grooming Gives Hope" fund, a "Dreams Come True" medical fund, a behavioral training fund, an animal cruelty investigation and prevention fund and a spay and neuter fund.

The LADACC reportedly provides 24/7 care for more than 45,000 animals each year across its seven animal centers.

Madeline, whose last name hasn't been revealed to the public, has received unicorn-themed gifts since going viral on social media, Mayeda told FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The Santa Clarita Valley first-grader was surprised with a unicorn license ceremony on her 7th birthday in December, according to a report from LAist.com, a local nonprofit news service.

Madeline’s mother, Leilani, reportedly encouraged her to write a letter to Los Angeles officials after she asked if she could have a unicorn as a pet.

People who are interested in getting a unicorn license and certificate through a monetary donation can visit the LACACF’s website at lacountyanimals.org/unicorn-fund.