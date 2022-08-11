Expand / Collapse search
If you're not salting your watermelon, apparently you're eating it the wrong way

Putting salt on watermelon is a trendy new treat for summer

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
Watermelon: It's the quintessential summer fruit of backyard barbeques and pool parties. 

It seems hard to improve on watermelon's perfection, yet there's a way to do just that. 

Just add a pinch of salt. 

"Salt on watermelon is a big deal in the South," said executive chef John Carpenter of Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas. 

Watermelon with salt is a new trend.

"The salt counteracts the bitter qualities watermelon has and accentuates the sweetness," he told Fox News Digital. 

"Salt activates the salivary glands, which in turn will also make the watermelon seem juicier than it already is."

Carpenter recommends a big, flaky salt like Maldon, kosher or Himalayan as an accompaniment to watermelon. 

Salted watermelon counteracts the bitter qualities that watermelon has and accentuates the sweetness, according to executive chef John Carpenter of Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort &amp; Spa in San Antonio, Texas. Seen here, a Tuna Crudo dish served at Signature Restaurant with compressed watermelon and finished with a touch of Maldon salt. 

On its menu, his restaurant features a Tuna Crudo dish served with compressed watermelon and finished with a touch of Maldon salt.  

Chef Isaac "Izzo" Walker called putting salt on watermelon a "low-key life hack."

Adding something salty to something sweet like watermelon is like a "dance party for your taste buds."

"Salt is not a seasoning or seasoner — it is an enhancer, meaning it only brings out the flavor of your food that exists already," Walker told Fox News Digital.

Adding something salty to something sweet, like watermelon, is like a "dance party for your taste buds," he said. 

