Published

7-year-old boy pens sweet letters for future adopters of his foster dog

Roman Duncan wrote, "Maggie is so cute. Maggie loves to play 'fech'...Maggie is the best dog ever."

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Beginner tips for training your puppy Video

Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden of New York City demonstrates best training practices for new pups.

A boy from Louisiana, wants everyone to know how special his former foster dog from the North Shore Animal League America, Maggie, is.

So special, in fact, that Roman Duncan, 7, penned a series of letters to Maggie’s "new famuley" [sic] – the one's who would eventually adopt the pup Roman and his parents were fostering.

Roman Duncan, 7, penned a series of letters to his foster dog Maggie’s forever family – the one's who would eventually adopt the pup Roman and his parents were fostering.

In one of the adorable notes obtained by Fox News Digital, Roman wrote, "Maggie is so cute. Maggie loves to play fech [sic]...Maggie is the best dog ever." 

Roman concluded the note with, "we love Maggie," and shared his hopes that a new owner would love her too. 

2ND GRADERS WRITE HEARTFELT STORIES FROM SHELTER DOGS' PERSPECTIVES TO GET THEM ADOPTED

Maggie, a pit bull mix, has been adopted, North Shore Animal League America confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I have seen pictures of Maggie in her big cozy bed and with her new family, and it’s just this immediate sense of peace," Krystal Duncan, Roman’s mother, told Fox News Digital. "You know you did the right thing when you see them happy."

Seen in a photo provided to Fox News Digital, is a letter written by 7-year-old Roman Duncan about his foster dog, Maggie.

Mom Krystal Duncan of Louisiana, is seen with her 7-year-old son, Roman, and their foster dog Maggie.

"Maggie has a huge heart and truly is a special dog," she added. "Knowing that she is loved and taken care of and hopefully spoiled rotten makes our hearts happy.

Maggie, a pit bull mix pup, is seen sleeping on the couch of his foster family's home in Louisiana. One of Maggie's foster "family members," Roman, age 7, wrote kind letters to the one who would eventually adopt her.

North Shore Animal League America said it's proud of Roman for ensuring that Maggie would find a wonderful, forever home.

WOMAN'S HILARIOUS ADOPTION AD FOR ‘HELLION’ FOSTER DOG GOES VIRAL: ‘HE IS EXHAUSTING’

"Roman exemplifies the lessons of empathy and compassion that are the basis for our School Dog Program," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "This is also a testament to the commitment we share with our shelter partners to find loving, responsible homes for homeless animals."

Maggie, a pit bull mix, has been adopted,<i> </i>North Shore Animal League America confirmed to Fox News Digital. Seen in this photo is one of the notes in which 7-year-old Roman Duncan wrote to Maggie's new family.

Yohannan added that there are many animals in shelters across the U.S. that are in need of loving homes.  

"People should consult their local rescue organization and consider adopting," she said. "If someone is not ready to adopt they can foster and/or volunteer. North Shore Animal League America relies on the support of donors all across the country to continue our lifesaving work."

"Roman exemplifies the lessons of empathy and compassion that are the basis for our School Dog Program," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. 

For more information, visit animalleague.org.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.