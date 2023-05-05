Expand / Collapse search
Adoptable Pets
Published

California dog up for adoption has cute ‘bat’ ears, snuggly personality: 'Saving love for humans'

Nate is a 12-year-old miniature pinscher Australian kelpie mix in California

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Meet Nate — an adorable dog looking for a forever home and family that will appreciate his "bat" ears. 

Nate is a 12-year-old miniature pinscher Australian kelpie mix located at the Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco.

Found as a stray, Nate was brought to Muttville and is currently living in a foster home. 

This older boy is considered a great companion and wants to be wherever his human is, the rescue notes.

Muttville board member Patty Stanton told Fox News Digital that Nate will follow his humans from room to room — always wanting to snuggle. 

Adoptable pet

Nate is a 12-year-old dog up for adoption in San Francisco. (Muttville Senior Dog Rescue)

"He’ll seek out your lap and share his affection with some sweet licks to your face," she said. 

Nate is also known for enjoying car rides and visiting new places, the rescue also said.

Adoptable pet

Nate is known for being a terrific companion dog and loves to cuddle with humans, says Muttville Senior Dog Rescue. (Muttville Senior Dog Rescue)

This little rescue dog is house-trained and loves to perch on the couch to look out the window, said Muttville.

Nate is great with people but is not keen with all other canines — and does not like when others are rambunctious.

"He’s saving all the doggy love for his humans," Stanton said.

Adoptable pet

Nate always wants to be near humans and sports what the rescue calls his adorable "bat" ears. (Muttville Senior Dog Rescue)

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of senior dogs — specifically dogs over the age of seven. 

Since the rescue opened in 2007, over 10,000 dogs have been rescued and brought to loving homes. 

Interested in adopting Nate?

Email adoptions@muttville.org for more information. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 