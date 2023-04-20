Washington, D.C., rescue dog up for adoption for nearly three years is still searching for loving home

A 5-year-old male dog is looking for his forever home after spending nearly three years at a rescue facility.

Copeland is a German shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix pup that has been at the City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue in Washington, D.C., for nearly three years.

He weighs roughly 75 lbs. and loves to run around the yard, the rescue noted.

Copeland is currently in a foster home with another Malinois dog — and he’s wonderful with other dogs, it also said.

Copeland's ideal home would be in a suburban or rural area and include a backyard where he can run and play, the rescue added.

At first, Copeland had some issues adjusting to the city life, the rescue said.

City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue took Copeland to a behavioral board and training facility in Richmond, Virginia, where he was trained.

Soon after, Copeland began living in a foster home — one that happened to also be home to a dog trainer — for nearly three years, the rescue said.

Copeland is house-trained and crate-trained, it also said.

Copeland has lots of love to give, said the rescue, adding that he is "enthusiastic" and loves to snuggle.

Everyone at the rescue center wants Copeland to find his forever home, operations director Amanda Dillehay told Fox News Digital.

"Our entire team is pulling to find Copeland a home," she said.

City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue is a center that rescues dogs and cats from overcrowded and high-kill shelters, according to their website.

The non-profit has saved over 8,700 dogs and cats since it began in 2011.

For more information on Copeland and the D.C. rescue, visit citydogsrescuedc.org.

