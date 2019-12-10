California bride tried scamming wedding website The Knot out of $10G twice, insurance department finds

A California bride was caught trying to scam wedding website The Knot out of thousands of dollars — twice.

Vermyttya Miller, 37, was sentenced to five years in county jail, and hit with a $22,500 fine, on one count of insurance fraud for the October 2016 incident, to which she pleaded no contest.

MAN PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND BY STAGING A FAKE ARMED ROBBERY, IT DOES NOT GO OVER WELL

Miller had booked her wedding reception for the Galleria Ballroom in Glendale through The Knot. The venue reportedly came with $10K insurance for event cancellation or postponement.

Soon after booking, Miller filed an insurance claim, alleging she tripped on her wedding dress and had to cancel the reception because of her injuries. Miller also provided medical documents corroborating her claims, the California Department of Insurance reported in a press release.

Miller was delivered a $10,000 check on Oct. 31, 2016 for the claim.

However, on Dec. 4, 2016, Miller e-mailed The Knot’s insurer to report her check stolen, and sent a copy of a police report she claims to have filed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Miller, the claim was referred to the Department of Insurance for investigation, where both her medical documents and the police report were found to have been forged.

“Miller’s trail of fraudulent claims led straight to a five-year jail sentence after department detectives unraveled her scheme,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office handled the case. Miller was sentenced to jail time, and to pay restitution for the $10,000 payout as well as $12,500 for investigative costs, the press release shared.

Interestingly, according to her Facebook, Miller began serving her sentence on Dec. 4 — exactly three years to the day when she reported her check missing.

“Today is my last day free,” Miller, an actress, wrote in a Dec. 3 Facebook post. “Tomorrow I start my 5-year sentence but I will only do half. I want all my supporter [sic] and family to pray for me and my family.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I am sad I have to go but I will knock it out and come out better and start from where I left off with filming, music and the businesses I was starting,” she continued in her post, adding that she hopes to one day “show my life through film to motivate others and show the timeline from making mistakes to changing my life.”