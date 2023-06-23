California kitty named Nova is 'incredibly affectionate' and needs a loving home

Nova, a pretty calico kitty with big, light-colored eyes, is looking for a new home after her first adoption fell through due to financial issues.

Nova, who is 5 years and 8 months old, is currently located in Los Angeles.

She first came to the Best Friends Animal Society through a network partner back when she was a kitten in December 2017, the shelter told Fox News Digital.

NEW JERSEY DOG WITH A ROUGH START IN LIFE IS UP FOR ADOPTION: MEET CHIEF, THE THREE-LEGGED CHAMP

"Nova is a very sweet girl if she is given time to trust her new humans," said the shelter.

There is one easy way, however, to win the heart of this calico lady: food.

"She is very food-motivated and warms up more quickly to the human that feeds her the most," said the shelter.

Nova goes through moods: She's "incredibly affectionate" with humans and will engage in "making biscuits [flexing her claws contentedly], purring up a storm, asking for tummy rubs and drooling with happiness," the shelter said.

NEW YORK CAT NAMED PHOEBE IS A SASSY SENIOR LOOKING FOR 'SOMEONE TO LOVE'

Like many humans, Nova also has times when she's introverted.

"She has times when she would like her personal space and will go up to ‘her’ room and sit by herself," the shelter said.

Nova "does not do well with loud noises or loud people," it also said.

Despite her aversion to loud noise, Nova is quite the chatterbox, said the shelter.

"She is a very vocal girl in general, with a vocabulary of chirps, meows and other little noises she uses to communicate," it said.

SNUGGLY 'VELCRO DOG' IS THE PERFECT 'TELEWORK COMPANION,' SAYS DC RESCUE

"Her person should not want a very quiet cat," it added.

Anyone interested in adding a chatty calico to their home should email adoptla@bestfriends.org, said the shelter — and mention "Nova."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Summer is often a particularly crowded and busy time for animal shelters , the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Cats in particular are at risk of being euthanized at shelters due to overpopulation, it said.

"While dogs and cats entered shelters at about an equal rate, cats made up 55% of the killing, and dogs were 45%," according to the Best Friends Animal Society.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Cats remain the most vulnerable in shelters, especially during ‘kitten season,’ the summer months when cats reproduce and kittens flood shelters."

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: Sweet tri-colored tabby cat named Qwerty is looking for a home in DC