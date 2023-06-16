Snuggly 'velcro dog' is the perfect 'telework companion,' says DC rescue

A snuggly and enthusiastic 2-year-old pup is sure to melt the heart of anyone who welcomes him into a new home.

Blake, a bulldog and Labrador mix, is up for adoption at the City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue in Washington, D.C.

This peppy pup is full of energy and easy to entertain.

"He loves chewy toys, bones and kongs and is up for any form of physical activity," his rescue told Fox News Digital.

WASHINGTON, D.C., RESCUE DOG UP FOR ADOPTION FOR NEARLY THREE YEARS IS STILL SEARCHING FOR LOVING HOME

The 54-pound pooch would thrive in an active home because he enjoys going on walks and loves to explore, the rescue said.

Blake is the "life of the party" with people and other dogs. He is nervous with children, so a home with adults would suit him best, the rescue noted.

This "velcro dog" will want to be by his new owner's side 24/7.

Blake is the perfect furry friend for those in need of a "telework companion," City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue said.

NEW JERSEY DOG WITH A ROUGH START IN LIFE IS UP FOR ADOPTION: MEET CHIEF, THE THREE-LEGGED CHAMP

The bulldog and Labrador mix is described as being goofy, affectionate, eager to please and loyal — "the perfect combination of snuggles and enthusiasm," the shelter said.

Blake is still getting used to being alone and will need some help in building his confidence when left alone.

This "energizer bunny" is very smart and is already picking up new commands such as "sit" and "down."

He can even chase a ball, but he is still working on the return part, the rescue notes.

CALIFORNIA DOGS FOUND WANDERING THE STREETS HAVE 'STRONG BOND,' LOOKING FOR LOVING HOME

He loves being surrounded by other furry friends, but he is still learning how to greet other pups when on a leash, it also noted.

While Blake may seem shy at first, the rescue said he starts to warm up to people once he gets comfortable.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue is located in the D.C. metropolitan area.

It "rescues adoptable cats and dogs in overcrowded and high-kill shelters," according to the organization's website.

Since the rescue's founding in 2011, the nonprofit has saved over 8,700 dog and cats, it notes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information on Blake and the D.C. rescue, visit citydogsrescuedc.org.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: New York dog nicknamed Shadow is up for adoption: Pooch ‘wants to be by your side’