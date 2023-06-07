Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Adoptable Pets
Published

New York cat named Phoebe is a sassy senior looking for 'someone to love'

Phoebe needs a family that will appreciate her 'cattitude,' says the shelter

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
close
Northwest Arkansas opens first-of-its-kind animal shelter with no cages, kennels Video

Northwest Arkansas opens first-of-its-kind animal shelter with no cages, kennels

Susan Cosby, Best Friends Animal Society's senior adviser of strategy and integration, told Fox News Digital how the new sheltering model is disrupting the industry for the better.

A 17-year-old cat known for her "cattitude" is available for adoption in New York.

Phoebe is a brown, black and orange feline at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), and she's looking for a family of her own.

The sassy senior is a domestic shorthair who knows exactly what she wants out of life — good food and lots of cuddles, according to ARF.

NEW JERSEY DOG WITH A ROUGH START IN LIFE IS UP FOR ADOPTION: MEET CHIEF, THE THREE-LEGGED CHAMP

ARF is located in East Hampton, New York, and says Phoebe is on the hunt for "someone to love."

Adoptable pet

A 17-year-old domestic shorthair cat named Phoebe is up for adoption in East Hampton, New York.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

Due to her older age, Phoebe likes to take a lot of naps.

NEW YORK CAT NAMED FROGGY, A ‘SWEET, LOVABLE’ BOY, NEEDS A FOREVER HOME

The 7.6-pound cat tends to move more slowly these days but still loves cuddles and affection, ARF notes.

Phoebe has arthritis, which makes it painful for her to move too quickly. 

Adoptable pet Phoebe

Phoebe is known for having a sassy attitude.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

Although she is older, she is ready to live out her "golden years in a home that’s worthy of her ‘cattitude,'" according to the rescue.

ARF has helped homeless and abandoned animals since its founding over 49 years ago. 

CALIFORNIA DOGS FOUND WANDERING THE STREETS HAVE ‘STRONG BOND,’ LOOKING FOR LOVING HOME

The organization has helped tens of thousands of cats and dogs find companions, shelter, proper medical care and more, according to the rescue’s website. 

Phoebe the adoptable cat

Phoebe likes to cuddle and take naps. Her arthritis makes it painful for her to move too quickly, says the animal rescue group that is currently taking care of her.  (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons)

Located about 2½ hours east of Manhattan, ARF recently built a "Forever Home," which Includes a welcome center, a kennel for dogs and a training center. 

The organization will be able to house more animals and provide them with proper training at the new center.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Interested in adopting Phoebe? 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apply for adoption and learn more about Phoebe at arfhamptons.org.

Want to read about other pets up for adoption? Check out this recent article from Fox News Digital: New York cat Julie, rescued from hoarders, needs a new and healthier home

And click here for other Fox News Digital Adoptable Pets stories

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 