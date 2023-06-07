New York cat named Phoebe is a sassy senior looking for 'someone to love'

A 17-year-old cat known for her "cattitude" is available for adoption in New York.

Phoebe is a brown, black and orange feline at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), and she's looking for a family of her own.

The sassy senior is a domestic shorthair who knows exactly what she wants out of life — good food and lots of cuddles, according to ARF.

ARF is located in East Hampton, New York, and says Phoebe is on the hunt for "someone to love."

Due to her older age, Phoebe likes to take a lot of naps.

The 7.6-pound cat tends to move more slowly these days but still loves cuddles and affection, ARF notes.

Phoebe has arthritis, which makes it painful for her to move too quickly.

Although she is older, she is ready to live out her "golden years in a home that’s worthy of her ‘cattitude,'" according to the rescue.

ARF has helped homeless and abandoned animals since its founding over 49 years ago.

The organization has helped tens of thousands of cats and dogs find companions, shelter, proper medical care and more, according to the rescue’s website.

Located about 2½ hours east of Manhattan, ARF recently built a "Forever Home," which Includes a welcome center, a kennel for dogs and a training center.

The organization will be able to house more animals and provide them with proper training at the new center.

Interested in adopting Phoebe?

Apply for adoption and learn more about Phoebe at arfhamptons.org.

