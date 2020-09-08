Bride claims she was not involved in fight after video of her appearing to wrestle someone goes viral

A Welsh bride is claiming she did not get into a tussle with strangers after her wedding because they were being noisy, despite reports.

The altercation, which was recorded and posted to the “Trashy” subreddit, took place at a rugby club in Swansea, south Wales. The startling video shows the bride in her white ball gown, tiara and veil while she appears to be wrestling an unidentified person in an open field. A man in a suit can also be seen a short distance away potentially fighting with someone as well. However, a scuffle wasn’t what the bride was anticipating when she first approached the group, according to an interview she had with The Sun.

WARNING: Video contains strong language

Zoe Dallimore, 31, reportedly had a “fantastic day” when she married her husband David on Friday. That happy atmosphere took a turn for the worst at around 10:30 p.m. when she and her new husband decided to walk home from their reception location, the Penlan Rugby Club, which is about a 10-minute walk from where they live.

“As we were leaving, a small group of people outside the club were having an argument. I still don’t know who they were or what they were quarreling about but I didn’t want anything to spoil our great day so I walked over and told them to calm down,” Dallimore told the British news outlet. “I said very politely: ‘It’s my wedding and I don’t want you to spoil it by arguing so please calm down and break it up now.’”

Dallimore also denied getting into a fight while she allegedly tried to end the argument.

“I didn’t throw any punches or get punched," she claimed.

Regarding the woman who appears to be unconscious on the ground near the person who recorded the brawl, Dallimore said that woman was a friend of hers who “had a bit to drink” and tripped over the Velcro strap of her shoe.

“She wasn’t fighting either,” Dallimore reiterated.

The rugby club, where the couple hosted their reception, issued a statement on Saturday after the video went viral.

“We are aware of a video being circulated from last night at the club, after a wedding party ended there was a fight outside the club. It was a private function and no one affiliated with the club were involved,” wrote Penlan RFC in a Facebook post. “We hope everyone is safe, the club staff phoned the police and had the people removed & the injured people got attention.”

The social media attention Dallimore has received over the video has “ruined” what was supposed to be the couple’s “best day of our lives.”

“These people who were arguing had not been invited,” she told The Sun while noting that some of the strangers who played a part in the aftermath were present inside the club when the couple’s reception was moved indoors due to inclement weather.

“They shouldn’t have been there and they have wrecked the biggest day of my life,” she continued. “Up until then we’d had the most fantastic day. We got married in church - St Peter’s in Cockett - and it was amazing.”

