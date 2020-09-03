Woman plans to keep her prospective wedding dress, angers family with her 'selfish' decision

A woman who isn’t even engaged yet unintentionally stirred up some family drama with a discussion about a hypothetical wedding dress.

Reddit user gegen_wind, 23, was allegedly accused of not caring for her family all because she showed interest in wanting to keep her future wedding dress instead of agreeing to pass it down to her sister and five cousins.

“When I was younger it was sort of a ‘tradition’ that whatever nice clothes I had were passed onto the younger ones. That included the dress I wore to my first communion which was a very big deal. The dress is now ruined although I had intended on keeping it,” she explained in a popular subreddit that is meant to help people figure out if they’re being a nincompoop. “This tradition stopped when they all started to outgrow me. (I am about 4'10''.)”

However, when the anonymous woman took time to visit her family, the topic of weddings came up. She eventually showed her mother and younger sister the style of wedding dress she hoped she could wear in the future whenever the big day came. But her mother and sister reportedly shared their objections to her choice of dress based on their clothes-sharing family tradition.

“My sister then said something along the lines of, ‘God no, that is hideous, I don't want to wear that on my wedding day,’” she wrote. “I thought she was joking but then my mother chimed in and said, ‘No, no, you'll have to choose something your sister likes as your dress will be passed onto her just like we did with the dress you wore during your first communion! It would be so nice to see all girls of the family wear the same wedding dress.’”

Taken aback by the presumptuous proposition, the Reddit user said she expressed that she would like to keep her future wedding dress to herself.

Unfortunately, her desire made her mother and sister angry and they allegedly told her she was being “selfish” and was “depriving the family of a nice tradition.”

For added detail, the Reddit user shared she wasn’t sure why her mother and sister had such a strong reaction since there is no wedding being planned. Granted that she is the eldest of her generation, she pointed out that she had only been dating someone for eight months and didn’t think she would be getting married anytime soon.

The prenuptial family drama garnered more than 11,600 upvotes since being posted on Tuesday and the great majority of Reddit users agreed that the original poster was not being unreasonable.

“How would they wear the same dress if they’ve all outgrown you? It doesn’t make any sense. Buy the dress you want, it’s YOUR day,” user monalovescats questioned while offering a feasible solution. “If they won’t budge maybe compromise by choosing a different item that can be passed down, like a necklace, veil...etc.”

“That is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard and it shows clear favoritism towards your sister and what she wants instead of what you want,” another Reddit user by the name of Kecir commented.

“Traditions are nice, but only if everyone involved wants to uphold them,” wrote spacemonkeypantz. “Your wedding will be your special day, and you deserve to choose a dress you want to wear, and what you do with it afterward is entirely up to you.”