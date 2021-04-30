Expand / Collapse search
Bridesmaids prank bride by wearing Crocs after she banned the shoes

The clip of the bridesmaids ‘prank’ has been viewed more than 8.5 million times

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A group of bridesmaids has been slammed on social media for breaking the bride’s dress code on her wedding day

A video showing the bridesmaids’ prank was posted on TikTok by user @gabyrojas992 earlier this month. 

The clip, which has been viewed more than 8.5 million times, shows six bridesmaids in purple dresses — and purple Crocs

The video is captioned: "When she said no to crocs."

The bridesmaids show off their shoes in the video before approaching the bride and groom for their photo session. 

The clip then cuts to the bride, who looks surprised and disappointed. 

Many TikTok viewers jumped in to support the bride and criticized the bridesmaids for their "disrespect."

One person wrote: "Y’all realize it’s not your wedding."

Another said: "I WOULD BE SO MAD THEY BETTER OF BROUGHT OTHER SHOES!!!!"

A group of bridesmaids decided to prank the bride by wearing Crocs to the photo session, even though the bride told them not to wear the shoes. (Stock)

"I would’ve cried, not funny at all," someone else said. 

"I hope y’all brought a change of shoes," one commenter added. "The disrespect is real… you would not be in my pictures… It is not hard to respect wishes."

User @gabyrojas992 responded to the criticism in a follow-up video, clarifying that the bridesmaids did, in fact, bring their proper shoes along, too. 

"We had heels during the ceremony and showed up to pictures in our crocs," she captioned the second video, in part.

The clip showed a series of wedding photos. The first photo showed the bridesmaids – wearing their Crocs – with the bride, but in the others the bridesmaids are just holding the banned shoes and appear to be wearing sandals instead.

However, other TikTokers weren’t satisfied with the response. 

"It doesn’t even matter that you wore heels during the ceremony, those are her pictures," one user wrote, in part. 

Another person said: "Y’all made her pictures so tacky."

Someone else added: "Girl paid THOUSANDS for photography and y’all couldn’t have saved the joke for the reception?"

