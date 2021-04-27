Couple who met at blind date photo shoot get engaged 6 months later

It was love at first sight – and camera click.

A couple is engaged after meeting at a blind date photo shoot this fall, and the Indiana photographer who serendipitously brought them together also took pictures of the surprise proposal.

Jasmine Padgett and Nick Reynolds met in October 2020 at the Indiana Fear Farm in Jamestown for photographer Lindsey McCaffry’s zombie-themed photo shoot, one of the "stranger sessions" portrait shoots she started as a pet project during the pandemic. The stranger sessions have become quite popular online, with single men and women over age 21 applying to go on a blind date with a surprise match and a photographer catching it all on camera to see if sparks could fly.

In an epic first for McCaffry Photography, Padgett and Reynolds immediately hit it off and got engaged six months later.

"When I started hosting these sessions it was a dream of mine that of these couples would get married. That would be the ultimate ‘fairytale’ love story," McCaffry told Fox News on Tuesday. "What an amazing story for them with documented, photographic proof. I never dreamed it would actually happen but it was my ultimate goal. Now look, here we are."

Padgett and Reynolds both love all things Halloween and horror, the photographer felt they could be compatible according to their applications, Insider reports. Little did they know it then, but McCaffry told Fox News it was something of a "foreshadowing" when the now-couple’s stranger session ended with a zombie wedding – and a kiss.

To date, 30 couples across 10 states have been photographed for McCaffry’s stranger session shoots, but there’s only been one graduation shoot turned proposal – with pictures. On April 9, Reynolds, 25, surprised Padgett, 24, during her photo shoot to celebrate her graduation from Purdue University, where she studied nursing. The student joked she immediately knew something was up when she realized her boyfriend’s outfit coordinated with hers.

"His tie matched my dress and I was like, 'Oh gosh, here we go,"' Padgett told Insider. "And then he started talking and I was like, 'This is happening.' I was speechless and in shock."

"There was a huge audience because we're at Purdue University and we're on a main strip with a lot of people walking by at the same time," Reynolds said of the big moment. "It was pretty fun to see everyone cheering and yelling, saying congrats."

The love story went viral on McCaffry’s Facebook page, and she said her following has flooded the pair with well wishes. Now, the couple plans to wed in November, and have invited McCaffry not as a photographer, but a friend.

"Nowadays with dating apps and social media, when someone gives you a name you can look them up and vice versa," Reynolds said of the old school meet-cute.

"We knew nothing about each other. There was no preconceived anything. We got those first moments and connections that no one gets anymore."