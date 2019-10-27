Bride's cruel reason for asking scarred cousin to be bridesmaid: 'Imagine how pretty we'll look' next to her

This takes being a bridezilla to a whole new level.

A woman was shocked to find out why her sister wanted their cousin to be in her bridal party, according to a post that appeared on Reddit.

Apparently, the cousin had scarring on her face from a childhood accident and the bride-to-be wanted her in the party to make everyone else look “pretty.”

Reddit user BritishChewbacca posted her story on the site’s forums, asking the other users for advice. She claimed to be using a fake account because her sister monitored her main account.

According to the story, “My sister is not a very nice person. She's very entitled and spoiled, and is honestly just kind of a bully. She was known for it at school and it definitely hasn't stopped in her adult life. She's also getting married soon, oh joy.”

The post continued to describe a meeting between the two sisters and their mom about the bridal party. According to the author, her sister said, “she's having six bridesmaids: our little half-sister on dad's side, four of her close friends and our cousin. I was pretty shocked that she wanted the cousin to be a part of the bridal party. She's a really awesome person and everything, but I didn't think she and my sister were close. In fact, I didn't think she and my sister had even spoken for at least a year or two. Turns out I was right. Seeing mom and I were confused, sister laughed a bit and said, ‘imagine how pretty we'll look in pictures with her!’”

The poster went to explain that her “cousin has a lot of scarring down one side of her face from an accident when she was a kid. She used to be incredibly self-conscious about it as it is rather obvious but she's more comfortable with herself these days.”

Sadly, her cousin still had to deal with some emotional distress from the scars. The story continued, “I know her appearance is still a pretty sore spot for her. Case in point, some rude man in a pub made a comment to her about it a few months ago and she got really upset and went into a depression for a couple of weeks.”

The post ended with the author asking whether she needed to warn her cousin about her sister’s motivations.

While many commenters agreed that the cousin didn’t deserve to be bullied, they warned that the situation needed to be handled delicately.

“Maybe you can tell the cousin your sister doesn’t have her best interests at heart and suggest she refuse,” one commenter suggested.

“Mention how much of a bridezilla she will be. You don’t have to outright say what she said unless pressed.”

Another user added, “If I were your cousin I'd like to know. I get that it might upset her, but it'd be worse if she finds out later on and realizes you knew about it, but didn't stop it.”

Some users took a more blunt approach, however, with one posting, “You have every right to protect your cousin from your sister’s meanness. Your cousin does not need to bear the brunt of your sister and the bridal party’s nastiness. However, if you do tell please be gentle and maybe take her out to make her feel better.”