Bride upset after child wears white to wedding, plus man's lotto strategy pays off

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

An etiquette expert said a bride was overreacting after she became upset about a child wearing white to her wedding, and the groom handled it as best as he could.  (iStock)

DRESS CODE DEBACLE – A bride explodes when a boy wears white to her wedding. Now, the newly married couple aren't speaking. Continue reading...

MAKES 'CENTS' – A Maryland man has won big in the lottery with 15 identical jackpot tickets. Continue reading…

TOM BRADY'S SECRET  A mental fitness coach to elite athletes reveals tips to "train your mind." Continue reading...

Greg Harden - Tom Brady

In Brady’s foreword in Harden’s new book, the quarterback called Harden "one of the greatest treasures and resources for student-athletes that the University of Michigan will ever know." (Greg Harden/Getty Images)

HAPPY PUPS – Toy poodles "grinning" from ear to ear are a must-see! Watch the video...

'GOING TO TAKE YEARS' – A Maui photographer speaks out as wildfires threaten the wedding industry there. Continue reading...

SHORT QUESTIONS, GREAT ANSWERS – Brian Kilmeade of 'Fox & Friends' reveals how he spends family vacations — and why he's optimistic about America. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino -- Brian Kilmeade

This week, Dana Perino asks a few "short questions" of Brian Kilmeade — who reveals how he finds the time to write books and why he's optimistic about the future of the country. (Fox News)

'BY THE WAY' — Do you ever feel like your Alexa device is listening to you a little too much? Here's what you need to do. Continue reading…

