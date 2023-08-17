Bride upset after child wears white to wedding, plus man's lotto strategy pays off

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

DRESS CODE DEBACLE – A bride explodes when a boy wears white to her wedding. Now, the newly married couple aren't speaking. Continue reading...

MAKES 'CENTS' – A Maryland man has won big in the lottery with 15 identical jackpot tickets. Continue reading…

TOM BRADY'S SECRET – A mental fitness coach to elite athletes reveals tips to "train your mind." Continue reading...

HAPPY PUPS – Toy poodles "grinning" from ear to ear are a must-see! Watch the video...

'GOING TO TAKE YEARS' – A Maui photographer speaks out as wildfires threaten the wedding industry there. Continue reading...

SHORT QUESTIONS, GREAT ANSWERS – Brian Kilmeade of 'Fox & Friends' reveals how he spends family vacations — and why he's optimistic about America. Continue reading...

'BY THE WAY' — Do you ever feel like your Alexa device is listening to you a little too much? Here's what you need to do. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

