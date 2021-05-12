Bride-to-be filing lawsuit over liberal D.C. mayor's ban on dancing at weddings

A bride-to-be is putting her foot down on Washington D.C.’s dancing ban at weddings, calling it a "disappointment" Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

Margaret Appleby said she’s filing a lawsuit against D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for her latest coronavirus restrictions, as standing and dancing are forbidden during wedding season.

Despite the wedding industry reportedly booming again after experiencing a downfall during the coronavirus pandemic, Washington D.C. bride-to-be Margaret Appleby, said it’s been a "long road with COVID," as she and her fiancée are faced with more obstacles.



"We originally started with a guest list of about 175 people, that quickly changed," Appleby told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "We had to cut our guest list to about 70 people. There have been numerous iterations of three dance floors, one dance floor…enforcing distancing. It's been quite a journey that I hope ends soon."

Furthermore, Appleby’s lawyer compared the situation to the classic musical drama "Footloose," where actor Kevin Bacon attempted to reverse a minister’s dancing policy in his town.

"Mayor Bowser needs to catch up to where science and society are at," senior attorney Daniel Suhr told co-host, Steve Doocy. "Gyms are open, restaurants, businesses, kids are back in school and people are getting vaccinated. Mayor Bowser is continuing, even expanding, these restrictions on people's freedoms. That's not justified by the science or the law."

The bride-to-be went on to say that Bowser is taking a step in the wrong direction and her social distancing guidelines are "unfortunate" as she looks forward to tying the knot.

During a press conference on Monday, Appleby’s lawyer mentioned Bowser "danced around the issue" of whether she was going to withdraw this ban.



"As long as this ban and order remain in place, we're going to continue to press forward with this lawsuit, so that Margaret and all these other couples have their rights respected by the mayor and the court," Suhr concluded.



The Washington D.C. bride-to-be hopes the dancing ban will be lifted by May 20th and expressed it would be "such a relief."