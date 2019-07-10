Bride shamed for $165G wedding paid for by parents: 'I lost my job a month after getting engaged'

A bride is getting dragged for having an elaborate wedding that set her back a whopping $165,000. Though the outrage didn’t stem from the bride’s expensive tastes — it was from who was footing the bill.

Emily, 29, from Phoenix, Ariz., shared details of her wedding on Refinery29’s article “10 Women Share Who Paid For What at Their Wedding.”

Emily, who did not give a last name, shared that her wedding cost $165k — including marriage prep, church-related costs, ceremony and reception with fireworks.

Though the expense was massive, those who commented on Emily’s story were outraged by the fact that Emily did not pay for any of it.

“My parents paid for basically everything. I paid for a few little 'extras,' like my bridesmaids' gifts, but I lost my job a month after getting engaged, so I didn’t have an income for about half of the time I was wedding planning. I would have liked to contribute more, but it just wasn’t in the cards, and my parents were very generous,” she wrote in Refinery29’s questionnaire.

Emily added that her husband paid for the engagement ring and engagement trip to Canada, as well as his groom expenses, and his parents paid for the rehearsal dinner and gave the couple $5,000 toward the honeymoon.

My husband and I are aggressively paying back his six-figure student debt, so a lavish 200+ person wedding would not have been in the cards. — Emily

The 29-year-old goes on to explain that her parents' generosity was just “understood.”

"It was just always understood that my parents would be paying, but I still often felt guilty about how much everything cost. But my parents, my husband, and I all agreed very early on that we wanted a big, fun wedding, and that’s just expensive,” she wrote.

“Since I wasn’t working, I would have had to forgo a lot of that stuff in the moment, and they made it possible for me to just enjoy it and not worry about the cost,” she continued, adding that she is “incredibly grateful” to her parents.

Emily went on to explain the couple would have had a wedding that looked “a lot different” if her parents didn’t pitch in.

“My husband and I are aggressively paying back his six-figure student debt, so a lavish 200+ person wedding would not have been in the cards,” she wrote.

Though Emily claimed she doesn’t think anyone “should go into debt” for a wedding, she is happy she was able to have the wedding of her dreams.

“It’s the marriage that is important, not the wedding. (I know, I know, easy for me to say, I got both.)" Emily wrote.

Those on Refinery29’s Facebook page were quick to respond, shaming the bride’s budget.

“That’s just immature and irresponsible. Wow,” one person wrote.

“You can have an amazing wedding day for less than $165k and it is definitely not a parent’s job to pay for a wedding,” another person commented.

“My parents paid for my wedding. About $30k 20 years ago. They saved my whole life to do this for me. It was such a blessing! I will do the same for my daughter. $165k however is over the top. And I would never ask for that, and I’m raising my daughter to now be outlandish too!” one person shared.

“’My husband and I are aggressively paying back his six-figure student debt, so a lavish 200+ person wedding would not have been in the cards... ...If you can’t afford a big party, don’t have one.’ Girl. YOU couldn't afford it, your parents could,” another person wrote, referencing the bride’s husband’s debt.

“Geez, you could buy a house (or at least an awesome down payment) for that!” one shared.

“That's a waste of money, your parents could use that money for retirement. Spoiled much,” another wrote.

Not everyone was against the bride, though.

“Why shame someone else on what they spent on their wedding? If her parents were happy to pay for it, that’s their business,” a commenter wrote.

“I’m tryna have coins like this. I’d love to be able to really afford my son’s wedding. Or honeymoon. It’s goals for me,” one commented.

“This a good way to distribute wealth. ~ If the parents of the bride can afford it, more power to them. this wedding kept a number of people employed. It is a whole lot better than handing it out,” another in favor of the bride wrote.