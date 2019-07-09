Bride slams cousin for refusing request to be bridesmaid: 'You’re too fat to be a bridesmaid anyway'

A woman on Reddit is claiming her cousin tried to shame her into being a bridesmaid — first by playing up the family angle, and then by telling her she’s the only person “who can fit” into the already-ordered bridesmaid’s dress.

Sharing the story to Reddit’s Choosing Beggars forum on Sunday, the woman, who posts under the handle PervertW3asel, claimed that she recently received a text message from a cousin she “barely” speaks to, and less than two weeks before the woman’s upcoming wedding.

“Hey, sorry it’s last minute but as you know my wedding is on the 20th of this month,” the cousin writes, according to a screenshot of the text conversation. The cousin then informs PervertW3asel that another bridesmaid just “backed out,” and asks if PervertW3asel can fill in.

“As tempting as that sounds, I think it’s best for me to sit this one out,” PervertW3asel responds. “Hope things work out for you though, I hope you have a great wedding.”

The bride-to-be, however, won’t take no for an answer, and insists that the ex-bridesmaid, who dropped out, would “sell you the dress cheap.”

“You’d be doing me a huge [favor],” the bride-to-be adds.

PervertW3asel politely turns her down again, explaining that she’d be uncomfortable as a bridesmaid. And that’s when the conversation appears to turn rude.

“You’re the only one who can fit her dress. Everyone else is either too small or too short. I desperately need you to step up here.”

PervertW3asel tells her cousin that she doesn’t know how to take that last statement – “I don’t know if I should be offended by that or not,” she writes – but again politely declines, only for the bride-to-be to start lashing out.

“Wow. This is my wedding day,” the cousin writes. “I can’t believe you’re making this about you. I could care less if you’re offended or not. You’re being so selfish and self centered.”

PervertW3asel again apologizes for turning down the offer, despite her cousin urging that she’s just “supposed” to say yes, seeing as they’re family.

The bride-to-be then demands money for the dress. When PervertW3asel doesn’t answer, the bride-to-be calls PervertW3asel a “b----“ and says that if she won’t be a bridesmaid, she’s disinvited to the wedding — and PervertW3asel was just fine with that.

“Well in that case… no,” she responds.

The bride-to-be wasn’t done, however, and fired off one last hurtful remark. “You’re too fat to be a bridesmaid anyway,” she wrote. “I can’t believe I wasted my time asking you.”

PervertW3asel told her cousin she wasn’t surprised that the other bridesmaid dropped out, but wished her a “happy wedding” nonetheless.

“F--- off fatty,” was the response from the bride-to-be.

PervertW3asel later confirmed that her whole family had received invites to the cousin’s wedding, despite the fact that they “barely talk.”

Commenters have since urged PervertW3asel to share the text exchange with her parents and aunts – and even the groom – to expose the bride and her nasty comments, but PervertW3asel claimed she had a better idea.

“This conversation is my get out of jail free card,” she wrote. “I try to get out of any family functions if I can.”