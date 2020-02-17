Bride claims groom's parents booked same hotel as couple's honeymoon spot, demand to spend every day together

Another day, another person asking a group of Internet strangers to weigh in on their life choices.

A bride has taken to Reddit’s ever-popular “Am I the A--h---“ forum to ask if she and her husband are in the wrong for wanting to spend their honeymoon away from the groom’s parents.

In the post, which received nearly 30,000 upvotes from other Redditors, the bride shares that her new husband’s parents gifted them “a week in an all-inclusive hotel” for their honeymoon.

While initially “really grateful” for the wedding present, the couple quickly grew frustrated when they arrived and discovered the parents had “also booked a room at this hotel for themselves for the whole week and want to do group things.”

“Outside of this, we see them maybe 2 or 3 times a year for a couple days at a time as he finds them a bit overbearing at times and they don't really like me,” the anonymous bride shared.

Though the parents aren’t in the room next to the couple, the bride wrote that they “knock on [the couple’s] door regularly, waking us up at 6 a.m., making us [go to three meals a day] with them.”

According to the bride, the parents have been so determined to spend time together that when the pair pretended to get sick to avoid attending a meal, the parents “just got room service to our room and sat with us while we faked stomach aches.”

When the pair tried to discuss needing “alone time,” the groom's parents allegedly told the couple “that’s what [the] room is for.”

Fed up with the demanding interactions, the bride asked Reddit if she and her husband would be rude to use the money they had saved up for their honeymoon before his parents surprised them with the generous vacation, and travel to another town they wanted to visit without telling his parents.

“We could also book a few days in a nice hotel for about half of what's left in our wedding/honeymoon fund," she wrote, adding that they could "use the remainder of the week we booked off in another town without his parents knowing we'd left until we had."

Those on the site were supportive of the pair, assuring the bride she was not in the wrong.

“Why are you sitting here writing this? Go! Catch your train! Be free!” one wrote.

“[His parents] deliberately withheld the knowledge that they would also be there from you and your husband until you were committed to the trip and had arrived. That is a seriously sketchy move, and you're under no obligation to make your honeymoon about them,” another seconded.

“Also, how yucky is this? Your parents right down the hall on your romantic honeymoon getaway? Knocking on the door at all hours? Just gross,” one responded.

“What really gets me is that [the bride] said [her in-laws] say 'alone-time, that's what your room's for,' but then knock on their door every few hours and insert themselves for meals, even going so far as to invite themselves in ordering room service,” one commented.

Clearly the bride and groom agreed with the responses, because she wrote an update to her post announcing they had booked a hotel for four days and their train “should be arriving in our final station in the next 30 minutes.”