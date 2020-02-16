Bride-to-be puts stranger's email address on invitations, demands to be given account

Brides can make a lot of demands when it comes to their wedding day, but this might be taking things a little too far.

When a woman started getting wedding RSVPs to someone else’s wedding in her email’s inbox, she was initially confused. Things got complicated, however, when the bride-to-be messaged her with a strange request.

Reddit user ClockworkMoose shared their story to the site’s forums. She explained that after getting several RSVPs to a stranger’s wedding, she received an email from the bride-to-be, who shared the same first name as her. The bride-to-be said ClockworkMoose would have to give up her email account.

The story continues, “I reply to that, no, and also, why? I get an email back in about 10 minutes. She says that she's got the same first name as me, and is getting married to a guy (with the same last name as ClockworkMoose). They've picked (ClockworkMoose’s real name) as their email account for RSVPs. She didn't realize I made the account, so I can either give my password to her or I can reset it and she can create a new one, whichever works for me!”

When the post’s author says she declined to give up her email account, the bride-to-be responded angrily and claimed that ClockworkMoose was ruining her life and wedding.

ClockworkMoose says she eventually figured out that the bride-to-be sent out her wedding invitations with the email address on them, unaware it was already taken. Unable to recall all of the invitations, the bride-to-be seemed determined to take over the email account.

After several angry emails, ClockworkMoose says she responded and offered to forward the RSVPs to the bride’s actual email address. “She sends back a nasty email full of expletives and name-calling again demanding my password or nothing,” she wrote.

Since then, a seemingly fed up ClockworkMoose says she’s been responding to RSVPs by telling people they’re not invited to her wedding. “This has the benefit of being 100 percent true, albeit deceptive,” she wrote.

Surprisingly, this doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. Several commenters responded by sharing similar stories that they had to deal with.

One user wrote, “Considering that something similar to the original poster’s story has happened to me not once but thrice, it's somewhat surprising how common this attitude is.”

“I had a similar encounter with an Instagram account,” replied another user. “’FirstnameMiddlename’ and some idiot had the nerve to DM me and ask me to change mine so she could have it. At least this one was a kid/teen so I brushed her off but it baffles me when grown adults do this.”

Another user chimed in, “I got it on Twitter once. It was some person that basically said I stole their identity by having the handle I had, and I had to give it to them. I pointed out I had been on Twitter a lot longer than them, and I wasn't changing. Has to be kids thinking they can just demand something they want.”