Published

Bridal haul: Woman arrives for her wedding on the back of a tractor, 'laughed the whole way'

Bride turned heads as she arrived in the bucket of a tractor

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A bride gave her wedding guests quite the surprise by arriving at the church for her ceremony — on the back of a tractor.

Kathryn McKay, 33, turned up at the church ceremony in the bucket of a Massey Ferguson 135 driven by her farmer dad, Henry McKay, 66, as SWNS, the British news service, reported of the event.

McKay chose the unusual wedding vehicle as a tribute to her rural family's background, she said.

A civil servant, McKay said she "laughed the whole way" before marrying her husband, Kevin Lagan, 34, a construction worker.

The pair tied the knot at the church in their hometown of Carnlough, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

bride gets to wedding on tractor

A woman who was taken to her church wedding on the back of a tractor said she is overwhelmed at the reaction after the photos went viral. Kathryn McKay, 33, of Carnlough, Northern Ireland, tied the knot with fiancé Kevin Lagan, 34, at the Parish of St. John the Evangelist Church in Carnlough on June 23. Her dad, Henry McKay, a farmer, had the idea of respraying a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor and link box — and driving his daughter to the chapel.

Said McKay, "Locals were waving and beeping horns — then a [truck] pulled out behind us just before the chapel. This made me laugh even more."

She added, "We arrived safely without any hiccups or rain and had a beautiful service with our friends and family."

Wanted to include her heritage

McKay said she grew up on a farm and wanted to include her heritage in the ceremony.

The bride and groom had a Range Rover on standby in case the tractor broke down.

Her dad suggested they repaint the £5,000 (about $6,500) Massey Ferguson.

taken to her wedding in tractor

Kathryn McKay grew up on a farm in Ireland — and the family has 100 sheep on their land — so the bride thought a small homage to her farming heritage was the perfect way to arrive at the church for her wedding

She thought it was a great idea.

The newly married couple had a Range Rover on standby in case the tractor broke down.

And they hired an ice cream van to entertain guests in case of lateness.

Kathryn McKay's dad drives tractor

Henry McKay, a farmer in Northern Island, is pictured on the day he drove his daughter, Kathryn, to the church for her wedding ceremony.

Said McKay, "The service was at noon. It rained again at 11:15 a.m. so we had to hold off for a bit."

She added, "We had a Range Rover on hand that was going to take me to the chapel, but thankfully the rain cleared … We honestly could not have asked for a better wedding and our hearts are so full."

bride in a tractor in Ireland

Pictured in the bucket of the tractor on her wedding day is Kathryn McKay, along with the flower girl in her wedding. At the wheel: farmer Henry McKay.

Her husband said, "It was the perfect entry because anyone who knows Kathryn knows she's farming mad," as SNWS reported.

McKay still keeps her hand in at the farm, she said.

"I take the wee tractor to local vintage runs and just love all things farming," she said.

She said that as a child, she and her four brothers "would be out in the field 'til around 5 a.m. lambing."

Said McKay, "I still take a few weeks [of] annual leave every April to help my dad with the lambing."

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.