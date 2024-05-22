15 Father’s Day gifts for dads who have everything

Father’s Day is a wonderful holiday meant to celebrate all the great dads in the world. But if you have a dad that buys himself whatever he wants, when he wants it, picking out the right gift for the occasion can be stressful.

So, if your dad already has everything, we’ve got 15 unique gifts he probably hasn’t bought himself yet.

You can get most of the items on our list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Does your dad constantly lose his wallet? If the answer is yes, then an Airtag wallet can help. It holds all your dad’s credit cards and cash, plus it has a built-in Airtag he can track through his iPhone if the wallet is lost.

You can find a simple Airtag wallet from Amazon or a beautiful leather version from Ekster.

Your dad probably has a tape measure or two, but you can help him upgrade with a digital tape measure. They give a digital read of the measurement he’s taking, which can help speed up projects. Grab one on Amazon or Walmart.

A reading light that goes around your neck is easy to use whether your dad’s a reader or needs the extra light to work on his car or building projects. Plus, it’s rechargeable for continued use.

Both Walmart and Amazon have different brands of around the neck reading lights.

Dads who drink beer on a regular basis will love a beer subscription. The subscriptions deliver beer right to your dad’s door, with a rotating selection each month. You can often give these subscriptions for a month, a few months or a year.

Craft beer lovers will appreciate the Craft Beer Club. There’s also Beer Drop, which delivers beers from different breweries around the country.

Who doesn’t love a good foot massage? A heated foot massager is even better, providing hours of relaxation after a long day. Amazon has an electric heated massager for under $150. Walmart also has a massager that’s more affordable.

A book club subscription is the perfect gift for dads who love to read. They provide subscribers with a new book to read each month. You can often choose the genre your dad is most interested in, be it horror, mystery, general fiction or nonfiction.

The Book of the Month Club provides a few books each month, mainly new releases. Cratejoy also has monthly book subscriptions by genre.

If your dad is like the rest of us and constantly reheats his coffee in the morning, a temperature control mug that reheats itself when drinks get lukewarm will make his day.

Find a mug with multiple temperature controls on Amazon. You can also get one from Walmart for just $40.

Worse comes to worst, if you just don’t know what to get your dad, an Amazon gift card lets him pick out a gift he really wants. You can get a gift card for any amount right on Amazon.

Do you have a tech dad? Get him a drone — it’ll help him get out of the house and provide a look at the world we can’t get on our own. Drones are easy to operate and you can find affordable models or go all-out with a premium, high-tech option.

Find a beginner drone for under $40 at Walmart, or opt for the more advanced model from Amazon.

You can get your dad into a new hobby with a metal detector. Plus, he might end up with some truly incredible finds worth more than the detector itself. Find options at Amazon or Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A fancy gift for dads who like the finer things is a cigar of the month club. Your dad will get one or a set of curated cigars each month he’s sure to enjoy. JR Cigars has a cigar of the month club that comes with five cigars each month and a well-crafted cigar box, all for just over $30 per month.

Dads who watch videos and shows on their phones will appreciate a screen magnifier for their smartphone. All he has to do is set it on the device and the screen is magnified for better viewing. Both Amazon and Walmart have affordable screen magnifiers.

Turn your dad’s favorite beers into draft pours right from the comfort of home. A draft beer dispenser makes beer from a can taste just like it’s on draft at the local bar. You can fit both cans and bottles in the dispenser, making it easy to transform any beer.

Amazon and Walmart both offer the Fizzics draft beer dispenser.

Dash cams are becoming more popular, helping drivers film accidents or just plain bizarre road events. For dads who are interested in the newest technology, a dash cam brings some excitement. Find dash cam options at Amazon and Walmart.

A pocket knife or Swiss army knife is a good gift for dads who spend time in the woods, go fishing, or who just want to be prepared for anything. Amazon has a classic Swiss Army knife, or you can get a more advanced version from Victorinox.

