Brain teaser: Remember PEMDAS? Try solving this math equation

Can you solve this math puzzle featuring bananas, apples and cherries?

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

A graphic artist is testing everyone’s knowledge of algebra and spot-the-difference skills with a pictograph math problem that assigns numbers to different fruits.

Gergely Dudás, of Hungary Budapest, shared the food-inspired math problem and visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, and he used bananas, apples and cherries to illustrate four equations.

Can you solve each math equation?

Hint: You’ll need to revisit your grade school order of operations lesson – parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction (PEMDAS) ­– to solve each row. 

Have fun attempting this algebraic fruit pictograph equation created by Gergely Dudás, which includes bananas, apples and cherries. Each fruit has a numeric value. Can you solve the brain teaser?

Need help solving the math problem?

See the solution on Dudás' website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/06/can-you-solve-this-solution.html.

Or if you’re not ready to give up, just note that the illustration includes a notable difference in the banana bunches.

Dudás initially shared this pictograph math problem on social media back in June 2021.

On Facebook, nearly half of his followers were able to figure out the final equation’s value, which was represented by two apples, a pair of cherries and a trio of bananas.

Five Facebook users weren’t able to correctly calculate the final answer – listing numbers like 108, 36, 42 and 60. 

Commenters under the post were divided on whether the pictograph math problem was easy or challenging.

"I keep forgetting the math rules," one Facebook user wrote in defeat.

"You cheeky bugger!" Another user exclaimed.

"Yes! I got it!" One user claimed.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published multiple illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

His usual seek-and-find artwork has been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise. But, on occasion, Dudás releases artsy math problems on his website and social media accounts.

Dudás has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 49,000 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest. 

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.