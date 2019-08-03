Expand / Collapse search
Boy, 6, wears special shirt to fight bullying at school: 'I will be your friend'

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
One young boy in Georgia plans to make a special fashion statement for the first day of a new school year, rocking a bright orange T-shirt with the text “I will be your friend” to battle school bullying.

As Nikki Rajahn, of Fayetteville, prepared her son Blake for a new year at North Fayette Elementary, she asked her 6-year-old what kind of shirt he’d like to wear for the all-important first day, WCNC reports.

The mom of four runs her own custom-clothing business and expected her youngster to select a sporty motif inspired by his interests in basketball and football, she wrote on Facebook.

Instead, Blake surprised her with a heartwarming request.

“He thought a while and said, ‘Will you please make me a shirt that says 'I will be your friend’ for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?’” the proud mom dished.

“Never underestimate your kid's heart for others! I love my sweet Blake!” Rajahn continued.

In the days since, the crafty mom’s Facebook post, featuring a beaming Blake in his neon T-shirt with green writing, has since gone viral with 6,300 likes, 3,300 shares and hundreds of comments.

“What a blessing and what a difference he will make,” one user said.

“If only adults could try this,” another agreed.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the youngster has previously experienced bullying in school and wants his peers to know that they can count on him as a pal.

An older brother to Brook, 4, Blair, 2, and Bryce, 9 months, Blake has “a heart for others and is very genuine,” his mother described.

Though Blake’s first day of school isn’t until Aug. 5, his mom said that orders are already pouring in for lookalike “I will be your friend” tees.

The miniature fashion icon, meanwhile, doesn’t fully comprehend what all the hype about the shirt’s inclusive message is about, his mom said.

"He doesn't think anything of it actually. He is a little confused as to why it is such a big deal because he thinks everyone thinks the same as him," Rajahn told Yahoo.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak