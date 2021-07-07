Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani built a newlywed mansion in Oklahoma

There’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani will love living in this massive Oklahoma mansion with her husband.

Newlywed country singer Blake Shelton and No Doubt singer Stefani have a newly built home near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, photographs obtained by The Post show.

Approaching the house, two rows of trees line each side of the long driveway. The home sits on a hill in front of a lake, photos show.

The white mansion with a gray roof has Roman columns, a large front porch, a balcony and an upper-floor deck. As seen in pictures, dormer windows and chimneys peek out from the roof.

The main house appears to be divided into three main sections, while there’s an additional semi-detached stone house.

Photos of the backyard reveal a terraced garden, three covered patio areas and a pool with a Baja shelf. No further details about the mansion, including its exact location, are available.

The couple married at a small chapel on the property, about 1 mile from the house, on July 3. Photos obtained by The Post show flowers and food trucks from the celebrations still on the property.

Shelton built the chapel for Stefani and proposed there. US Weekly reported that the chapel is on his nearly 1,400-acre estate, called the Ten Point Ranch, but The Post could not independently verify the location of the chapel.

The Ten Point Ranch was placed for sale in 2019, and it is unclear how much of the property Shelton still owns. Listing brokerage Southern Comfort Realty did not respond to a request for comment. Shelton also owns the Ole Red bar, restaurant and merchandise store nearby.

The 45-year-old country musician and the 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" met as coaches on "The Voice" and began dating in 2015.

The "Just a Girl" singer has three children with her ex-husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, her marriage to whom was annulled by the Catholic church in January, nearly five years after their divorce was legally finalized. Shelton was previously married to singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert.