Gwen Stefani's wedding veil held a sweet tribute to her kids and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani wore a bridal veil that paid tribute to her newly blended family.

The 51-year-old pop star had Blake Shelton’s name embroidered onto her veil along with her three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7. Stefani also included her own name to complete the veiled family tree, according to Vera Wang’s business Instagram account.

Stefani opted for a custom ensemble put together under the famous wedding gown designer’s Haute collection, the Vera Wang Gang account wrote early Tuesday morning.

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS WEDDING DRESS FITTING PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

In a black and white photo the account shared, Stefani stands close to a window with her bouquet in hand while donning her custom gown and veil.

At the base of her chapel length veil, the names of the five members were boldly embroidered in the iconic font Stefani used for her debut solo album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby."

PRINCESS DIANA’S WEDDING DRESS GOES ON DISPLAY AT KENSINGTON PALACE

"The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil," the Vera Wang Gang captioned its post.

Reps for Stefani did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

GROOM DISLIKES BRIDE'S DRESS AND ASKS REDDIT IF HE'S WRONG FOR TELLING HER: 'LITTLE DISAPPOINTED'

Stefani married Shelton over Fourth of July weekend. The famous pair began dating in 2015 shortly after they served as judges for NBC’s singing competition show, "The Voice." The couple got engaged five years later in October 2020.

Stefani’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale was officially annulled by the Catholic Church three months after their engagement despite the singer having finalized her divorce in 2016. Rossdale is the father of Stefani’s three sons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton, 45, opened up about his thoughts of becoming a stepfather in February when he was interviewed on The Ride with Kimo & Heather radio show.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," the country singer said at the time. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."