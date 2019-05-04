Expand / Collapse search
Blake Lively's 'Detective Pikachu' look had a secret nod to Ryan Reynolds

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
She nailed it! A beaming Blake Lively surprised fans when she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet during Thursday’s premiere of “Detective Pikachu” with husband Ryan Reynolds – and style critics have since noticed that she gave her partner a special shoutout with her manicure as well.

All smiles in a shimmering yellow dress, the 31-year-old actress complemented the number with a yellow mani expertly decorated with Pikachu decals and Poké Balls.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' U.S. Premiere at Times Square on May 02, 2019 in New York City.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' U.S. Premiere at Times Square on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Lively’s manicurist has since revealed that the sweet detail – certainly a nod to Reynolds’ portrayal of the titular yellow animated character – was a spontaneous idea from the style star herself.

"We made these decals, which were custom-made, laser-printed waterslide decals from the actual film," celebrity nail artist Elle told Refinery29. "But the Poké Ball was actually hand-drawn.”

“That was Blake's last-minute idea, and we garnished it with a Swarovski crystal in the center,” she added.

Sally Hansen nail polish was used to complete the look, per Elle’s Instagram page.

On May 3, Reynolds told Fox News that he and his wife are thrilled to be expecting their third child. The couple – who married in 2012 – are parents to two daughters: James, 4, and Inez, 2.

"It's great. We're very excited,” the 42-year-old actor said of the news.

"Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" hits theaters on May 10.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak