LIFESTYLE

Officials stumped by hundreds of dead fish found in pond: 'Still being investigated'

Utah officials warn anglers not to eat fish from Cove Pond

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Utah state officials are currently investigating a local pond after hundreds of dead fish were found floating on top of the water.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital. A spokesperson explained that officials were alerted to the incident at Cove Pond in Salt Lake County on Monday morning.

"Our biologists responded to the scene and confirmed that there are an estimated 500 dead fish in the pond, but the number may be higher," the official said.

"The majority of the fish that died are catfish, but there are also a few bluegills and green sunfish that died, as well."

ANGLER REELS IN 45-POUND CARP, BREAKING RECORD

Split image of dead fish in pond

Utah officials were alerted to the incident at Cove Pond in Salt Lake County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Biologists from the Division of Wildlife Resources tested the dissolved oxygen levels of the pond and found that they were "lethally low," which likely caused the deaths of the fish.

"Circumstances that contributed to low dissolved oxygen levels and possible other factors are still being investigated by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and the local authorities," the spokesperson added. 

YOUNG WOMAN BREAKS FISHING RECORD SET IN PLACE FOR NEARLY HALF CENTURY

"The pond is currently closed to fishing while the incident is being investigated."

Dead fish, debris on top of murky pond

Most of the floating fish were catfish, but bluegills and green sunfish were also found dead. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources official told Fox News Digital that the department stocks the pond with trout and catfish, but will refrain from adding new fish amid the investigation.

"It may be some time before the pond is restocked, so we encourage anglers to fish other waterbodies until further notice," the spokesperson added.

Dozens of dead fish in pond

Officials estimate that there could be over 500 dead fish floating in the pond. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Anglers are also being warned not to consume any fish from Cove Pond.

"We recommend that anglers do not eat any fish they may have harvested from the pond on June 24 out of an abundance of caution," the official said.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.