World’s longest bunny stolen from former Playboy model: police

The longest bunny in the world has gone missing, police say.

Darius, the Continental Giant rabbit, was reportedly stolen from his home in Stoulton, U.K., on Saturday night, West Mercia Police said Monday. Darius is the current record holder for the longest rabbit alive, measuring in at 4 feet, 3 inches (129 cm), according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

His owner, former Playboy model and rabbit breeder Annette Edwards, 69, tweeted about her missing pet on Sunday, offering a $1,375.40 USD (£1,000) reward to have him returned.

"A very sad day," she wrote. "Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of a £1,000. Darius is to [sic] old to breed now. So please bring him back."

Edwards raised the reward on Tuesday, tweeting: "Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to £2,000."

That’s about $2750.81 USD.

According to DailyMail.com, Edwards has owned more than 100 rabbits as a breeder and has owned the world’s longest rabbit since 2008.

Darius was named as the world’s longest rabbit in 2010, according to GWR.

In a statement published Monday, West Mercia Police asked for information regarding the missing rabbit.

"We are appealing for information following the theft of an award winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire," police wrote. "It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday (10 April - 11 April)."