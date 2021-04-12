Small dogs chase off bear that broke into California house while owner napped

Man’s best friend is not a bear’s best friend.

Typically, people probably don’t adopt terriers to act as guard dogs. That didn’t stop two terriers from protecting their California home from an unexpected intruder: a brown bear.

Deedee Mueller was taking a nap on Sunday when one of her dogs suddenly ran out of the room and started barking, the Sacramento Bee reports. The woman’s other dog, also a terrier, quickly followed after the first, also barking.

Mueller was unaware of it at the moment, but a brown bear had wandered into the house through an open door. Fortunately, the two dogs apparently scared off the larger animal.

The incident was caught on camera by Mueller’s security system. In the footage, which she uploaded to YouTube, the bear can be seen entering the house through a backdoor (after taking a drink from one of the house’s fountains).

The bear slowly walks around the kitchen, spending a lot of time near the fridge. At one point, the bear appears to react to something off-camera and then exits the house.

The two dogs then appear and charge at the bear towards the exit. The bear then stands in the backyard for a second, looking back in on the house. Fortunately, the two terriers stood their ground and the bear decided to leave without a fight.

On YouTube, Mueller wrote, "Young bear visited our Pasadena hillside home and ventured into the house through open kitchen door. Our two small terriers Squirt and Mei Mei said NO."