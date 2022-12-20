Bible verse of the day: Christian leaders have a 'mandate' to 'feed the church spiritually' with Word of God

"And he gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the shepherds and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ, until we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ" (Ephesians 4:11-13).

These Bible verses from the New Testament point to the gifts God has given to some, equipping them so that they may build up his earthly church, say faith leaders.

These "gifts" are for those listed in the verses above: the apostles, prophets, evangelists, shepherds and teachers.

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: JESUS IS 'LEADING PEOPLE INTO THE KINGDOM OF GOD,' SAYS FAITH LEADER

First, what is the Epistle to the Ephesians — and who wrote it?

Most scholars believe the apostle Paul wrote Ephesians, according to Christianity.com.

"Paul, initially named Saul, was born a Jew and, in fact, persecuted many early Christians, thinking they were blaspheming God by lifting up Jesus as God’s son," the same site notes.

On the road to Damascus, however, Jesus appeared before Saul and revealed himself, and Saul "became a believer, ultimately changing his name to Paul," that website also says.

Paul spent the rest of his life traveling and spreading the gospel, the site says.

AT CHRISTMAS, THE WISE MEN TAUGHT RAYMOND ARROYO: ‘KEEP YOUR GAZE ABOVE THE HORIZON’

Paul wrote the letter to the Ephesians to "early Christian believers in Ephesus, which was at that time a leading commercial, political and intellectual center in what is now modern-day Turkey," Christianity.com continues.

"Most of the people in Ephesus at that time were pagan," they note.

Paul "brought the gospel to Ephesus" and made the city "a center of evangelism for a few years," that website adds.

Scholars believe "given the time of writing and some text references" — such as calling himself an "ambassador in chains" in Ephesians 6:20 — that Paul was "imprisoned in Rome when he wrote this letter," Christianity.com also notes.

One Chicago-area pastor said that those ordained into service should understand that their given "mandate" is to "equip the saints for service."

‘HUMILITY’ ALLOWS US TO TRUST AND ‘CAST OUR CARES ON GOD,’ SAYS FAITH LEADER

"That would imply mentoring," Cristian Ionescu, senior pastor of the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and president of Romanian Pentecostal Churches’ Union of U.S. and Canada, told Fox News Digital via email.

"Therefore, we should feed the church spiritually with the Word of God and promote continuous growth," said Ionescu, who explained he fled communist Romania in pursuit of religious freedom.

"Our goal is to see our brothers and sisters more discerning and mature in faith."

In order to achieve that, said Ionescu, "we all need to measure up to our standard of perfection, which is our Lord Jesus Christ."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ionescu said that these examples of perfection include Christ’s principles and his commands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And," he said, "his life — an example of obedience to the will of God."