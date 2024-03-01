Begin a book club and run it successfully with these simple steps

If you have always wanted to start a book club, but are intimidated by the idea, don't be.

Beginning a book club is actually a lot easier than you may think.

There are plenty of already established book clubs you can join at a local library or community center.

LARA TRUMP, OUT WITH NEW KIDS BOOK, STRESSES NEED TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR AMERICA AND BEDROCK VALUES

If you're hoping to start one yourself, this is a great option to try first before organizing on your own.

Every book club is unique and there are no strict rules for getting one started. A book club can easily cater to what works for you, your schedule and the others who are involved with a little communication and scheduling.

Here is a guide to how you can get your very own book club started ASAP.

All you really need to start a book club is a book, of course, and people who would like to discuss that specific story.

A big misconception of book clubs is that you need a lot of members to get started. This is far from the truth.

In reality, your book club may start with just you and one other person, and that's OK. A small book club is still a book club.

Your club can always grow over time, so don't put it on hold while you search for more members. There's no better time to start than now.

The first step is to find at least one other person who is interested in joining your club. Once you've got one, two, five or 20 people in your club — it's time to choose a book.

A good way to do this is to have each person take turns choosing the book for the members to read. This allows everyone to choose something they're interested in, and will also introduce members to titles and authors they may not come across otherwise.

5 QUICK-READ ROMANCE BOOKS FOR WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR A PAGE-TURNING LOVE STORY

You'll also need to establish a date and place to meet. Typically, book clubs meet once a month, but again, this can be altered depending on everyone's schedule.

You'll want to pick a time frame where everyone will have time to read the book. Once you establish the date you'll be meeting, and the book you'll be reading, it's time to kick-start your book club.

At book club meetings, members will discuss the book they read.

If you choose a system where each person takes turns picking out a book for members to read, that person can lead the discussion.

Traditionally, members will discuss their feelings about the book and ask each other questions.

Book club meetings often include foods to snack on and drinks to sip while the discussion plays out. In choosing food and drinks, discuss among the group what people enjoy most.

You can choose to ask each person to bring one food and one drink item, or host yourself completely. If you choose to host, chips and dips, charcuterie boards and finger foods are a great treat and often inexpensive to be provided by the hosts.

8 BOOKS TO GET YOU STARTED ON THE RIGHT TRACK IN 2024

Book club hosts and members can also select a theme. Maybe you're simultaneously reading a book that is set in Italy or France, and you'd like each member to bring a wine from Italy or a snack with French flavors.

The end of a book club meeting is also a good time to announce the next book for everyone to read.

One way to find books for a book club is to uncover what's trending in the book club world. See what books are being highly talked about, which have recently appeared on a bestsellers list or what you've heard through word of mouth.

You can also choose the opposite route, and revert to the classics, if the members of the club haven't already read them.

Before you officially pick a book, it's good to run a couple of titles past the group first. This is to ensure you aren't selecting a title that most have already read.

Goodreads is a great resource for finding books. Goodreads provides a variety of titles across genres that you may like, and you can also keep track of the books you have already read.

You can also look at other book clubs for inspiration if you are having difficulty choosing a title.

Once you start your book club, word of mouth is one of the best ways to grow it.

Include friends and family members who are also interested in reading in your book club. This will likely evolve your relationships even more and in a new way.

A love for reading is something that binds people together, especially when they can appreciate the same genres. When looking for new participants for your book club, consider your own interests and what you might want to read.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While it is open-minded to read books you may not have previously considered, if they are too off-brand for your liking, you may not enjoy being in the same book club as some members. Because of this, it's best to choose members that have somewhat similar interests.

Even if you only have a few members at the start, word of mouth is a powerful thing, and you can bet new members will be joining soon. Friends tell other friends and family and so on. Your book club will gradually grow into as many members as you and the group sees fit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-workers are also a great source for adding members to a book club group. Whether you work in an office or from home, inviting co-workers to your book club can be a great way to get to know people on a deeper level and, also, develop even greater coworking relationships.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.