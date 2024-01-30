8 books to get you started on the right track in 2024

With the fresh start of a new year, many people make a goal to read more in the months ahead.

When deciding what books to read, it's important to have a healthy mix of genres on your bookshelf. You should always read books for pure enjoyment, but it's a good habit to also mix in books that serve the purpose of development in all aspects of your life.

This list includes books that will help you grow in your own personal development, financial growth and in your relationships.

18 MUST-READ CLASSIC BOOKS THAT HAVE REMAINED POPULAR YEARS AFTER THEIR ORIGINAL PUBLICATION

Take a look at the following eight books that will help bring out the best version of you in 2024.

"Atomic Habits" by James Clear has sold over 15 million copies.

That number alone proves that the tips laid out by Clear in this book have resonated with readers.

The book helps individuals achieve their own unique goals.

It will help you overcome a lack of motivation, make room for new habits and explain how to get 1% better each day.

Rachel Hollis' "Girl, Wash Your Face" breaks down the common misconceptions that could be holding you back.

This book is filled with 20 chapters, each titled with a lie that Hollis, and many other women, have believed to be true.

She includes her own personal experiences in this book, while providing strategies that help readers overcome the lies they tell themselves.

Throughout this book, Hollis provides a healthy balance of humor while discussing very real topics.

There have been over 30 million copies of "How to Win Friends and Influence People" sold since it was published in 1936.

This book teaches readers how to be successful in the business world and in their own personal lives.

Topics covered in this self-development book include how to be an effective communicator, how to make people like you, how to get others on your side and how to be a strong leader.

5 QUICK-READ ROMANCE BOOKS FOR WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR A PAGE-TURNING LOVE STORY

In the book, Stephen Covey breaks down the seven habits of successful people:

Be proactive Begin with the end in mind Put first things first Think win-win Seek first to understand, then to be understood Synergize Sharpen the saw

While reading through this self-development book, you'll get a breakdown of these seven successful habits and be able to apply them to your own life.

When Gretchen Rubin came to the realization one day that she wasn't enjoying life enough, she made it her year's mission to be happy and appreciate things more.

Rubin wrote about this 12-month journey in her 2008 bestselling book, "The Happiness Project."

In addition to her book, Rubin has launched the Happier app and several other products that help people find more happiness in life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" is one of the best-selling finance books of all time.

This book highlights the importance of understanding finances and debunks the myth that you need a high income to be rich.

Kiyosaki highlights the power of investing, owning businesses, creating a system where your money works for you and more.

There are many situations you will come to in your life when being a good negotiator could save (or make) you thousands.

Buying a car, purchasing a home and asking for a raise are just a few examples.

This book was written by Christopher Voss, former international hostage negotiator for the FBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voss breaks down negotiation methods he has used in his life that can be translated to your personal and professional life.

Many know the five love languages; quality time, acts of service, physical touch, receiving gifts and words of affirmation.

Yet have you ever really thought about what you prefer or what your partner prefers?

Everyone gives and receives love in different ways, and knowing the preferences of your partner can strengthen your relationship.

Gary Chapman breaks down the different love languages that can help strengthen your relationship when properly understood.