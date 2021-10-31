Bacon-wrapped shrimp recipe for the perfect game day appetizer

Need a last-minute appetizer for NFL game day? This bacon-wrapped shrimp is a top contender.

"One of my favorite recipes because it’s done with frozen shrimp which makes them so easy! This recipe was inspired by my parents, they used to make a Rumaki [an hors d'oeuvre from Tiki or Polynesian culture] dish that I was never too fond of because I wasn’t a fan of chicken liver," Christine Pittman, Founder of COOKtheSTORY.com and The Cookful, tells Fox News, "At some point, I had a bacon-wrapped shrimp and I discovered how much I liked this combination."

When making, follow Pittman’s savvy tip: "Use full-length bacon, not center-cut, because you’re going to cut the strips in half, and you want it to be long enough to go all the way around," she says.

The recipe pairs nicely with a sweet chili sauce, says Pittman. "The combination of sweet, tangy, spicy, and the richness of the bacon is lovely." Get the recipe below.

Easiest Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp by Christine Pittman

Serves 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Cooking spray or oil

12 slices of bacon

24 large frozen shrimp, peeled, deveined, with tail

Sweet chili sauce (optional)

Instructions

1. Turn on your broiler and arrange the rack in the oven to be about 6 inches away from the heat elements.

2. Put an oven-safe baking rack over a large heavy-duty rimmed pan.*

3. Spray the baking rack with cooking spray.

4. Cut a slice of bacon in half such that it is half as long as it was when it started. Repeat with remaining bacon slices. I use kitchen shears and cut the entire package of bacon in half at once.

5. Take the shrimp out of the freezer.

6. Grab a hold of a still-frozen shrimp. Wind a halved bacon slice around it, leaving the tail uncovered.

7. Place the shrimp on the prepared baking rack.

8. Repeat by wrapping each shrimp in a bacon half, arranging them in a single layer on the prepared pan.

9. Put the pan of bacon-wrapped shrimp on the oven rack under the broiler. Cook for 4-8 minutes, or until the tops look like they’re crisping up. Use tongs to flip over all of the bacon-wrapped shrimp, being careful to not unwind any loose bacon.

10. Continue to cook until the bacon all around the shrimp is cooked and looking a bit crisp in places, about 4-8 more minutes. If any bits of bacon start to seem burnt in spots, flip those ones over.

11. Remove shrimp from oven and serve immediately with sweet chili as a dipping sauce, if desired.

*You need to use a baking rack so that the shrimp aren’t sitting in bacon grease as they cook. It also helps to get the bacon crispy if the air is circulating around them. Using a rimmed baking sheet is also necessary so that the bacon grease doesn’t run off the pan and into your oven. Using a heavy-duty pan helps also because the broiler is high heat, and you want something that can withstand that. You can use a broiling pan. I find it best to use the bottom deep broiling pan with a baking rack set on top of it.