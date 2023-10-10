Bedbug outbreak has mattresses littering city street — plus Taylor Swift amnesia explained

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BEDBUG PROBLEM? – A shocking video shows a city street that's littered with old mattresses amid a bedbug crisis. Continue reading...



'REST IN PEACE' – An unidentified mummy in Pennsylvania known as "Stoneman Willie" now has his name back, 128 years after his death. Continue reading...

'BLANK SPACE-ING' – What is Taylor Swift amnesia? Swifties report they can't remember her concerts for this reason. Continue reading...

'MESSENGERS FROM HEAVEN' – Seeing cardinals? Here's the spiritual meaning behind the red bird. Continue reading...

'EMERGENCY PIZZA' – Domino's releases new pizza program to offer customers a free medium pizza when most "needed." Continue reading...

BIDEN'S POOCH BOOTED – President Biden’s German Shepherd was removed from the White House after committing at least his 11th biting incident. Here's what a pet trainer has to say. Continue reading...

PRAYERS FOR ISRAEL — U.S. faith leaders are sharing solemn thoughts and deepest sympathies as the war continues. Continue reading...

EXPOSED TROUBLE — Hackers may be able to access your WiFi network and steal your personal or financial information. Here are security tips to protect your home devices so that your can enjoy them worry-free. Continue reading…

